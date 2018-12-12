National Enquirer won’t be prosecuted in aiding Trump

The U.S. attorney’s office in New York says it won’t prosecute the National Enquirer’s parent company over its efforts to suppress an embarrassing story about Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump points at a member of the audience while speaking the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes that included arranging the payment of hush money to two women that he says was done at the direction of Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Laura Shusterman, left, leaves federal court after Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, was sentenced, with children Samantha and Jake in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes that included arranging the payment of hush money to two women that he says was done at the direction of Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK — The U.S. attorney’s office in New York says it won’t prosecute the National Enquirer’s parent company over its efforts to suppress an embarrassing story about Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The agreement was announced Wednesday shortly after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cohen’s crimes included working with American Media Inc. to buy the silence of a model who says she had an affair with Trump. The president denies the affair.

Like Cohen, the tabloid publisher admitted it was trying to influence the election by protecting Trump from a damaging story.

As part of the deal, AMI acknowledged it made a $150,000 payment to the model “in concert” with the Trump campaign with the intent of influencing the election.

It requires AMI to cooperate with federal prosecutors in any investigation.