May 2, 2018 - 9:30 am

A C-130 cargo plane sits on the tarmac at the Bradley Air National Guard Base, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in East Granby, Conn. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Air Force says a National Guard cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.

In a tweet, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane crashed Wednesday at the intersection of two roads.

The Savannah Morning News reports the C-130 plane was from the Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing. It crashed around 11:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word of injuries.