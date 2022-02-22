53°F
National Guard helicopter crashes during training exercise in Utah

February 22, 2022 - 10:00 am
 
A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter flies near the Pentagon, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Washingto ...
A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter flies near the Pentagon, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SALT LAKE CITY — At least one Blackhawk helicopter crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

Two helicopters were involved in the accident near Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt, the National Guard said in a post on Twitter. Both UH-60 helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near the Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area was closed to skiing, as well as a lift and a tram.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles from Salt Lake City. Sgt. Melody Cutler, a spokeswoman for Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake did not immediately have additional details.

The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

THE LATEST
The family and attorneys of the Ahmaud Aubery raise their arms in victory after all three men w ...
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crimes
By Russ Bynum The Associated Press

In addition to the federal hate crimes, the jury also found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan guilty of attempted kidnapping

In this photo provided by the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federat ...
Putin receives permission to use force outside Russia
By Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

Members of the upper house, the Federation Council, voted unanimously to allow Putin to use military force outside Russia — effectively formalizing a Russian military deployment to the rebel regions.

In this image provided by the United Nations, the U.N. Security Council meets for an emergency ...
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
By Raf Casert The Associated Press

World leaders got over the shock of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and are focused on producing as forceful a reaction as possible.

Krystal Guerra, 32, poses for a picture outside her apartment, which she has to leave after her ...
Rents hit ‘insane’ levels across US, Las Vegas
By R.J. Rico The Associated Press

In the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, median rent rose 19.3% from December 2020 to December 2021, according to a Realtor.com analysis of properties with two or fewer bedrooms.

 
Putin recognizes separatist eastern Ukrainian regions
By Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau and Lorne Cook The Associated Press

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade.

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle where she met the incomin ...
Queen Elizabeth II positive for COVID with mild symptoms
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

The palace said the queen, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

Demonstrators sing the national anthem during a protest in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 20 ...
Biden considers meeting with Putin if Russia holds off invading Ukraine
By Lori Hinnant, Jim Heintz and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to meet with Russia President Vladimir Putin if Russia holds off on what U.S. officials believe is an imminent attack.

A woman waves from a train carriage to be evacuated to Russia, at the railway station in Debalt ...
Ukraine president calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
By Jim Heintz, Dasha Litvinova and Lori Hinnant The Associated Press

In new signs of fears that a war could start within days, Germany and Austria told their citizens to leave Ukraine. German air carrier Lufthansa canceled flights to the capital, Kyiv, and to Odessa, a Black Sea port that could be a key target in an invasion.

This photo shows smoke and fire from a wildfire near in Owens Valley, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. ...
Wildfire stopped, evacuations lifted in Eastern California
The Associated Press

A wildfire in eastern California’s remote Owens Valley was 30% contained early Friday after firefighters stopped its forward progress and evacuation orders were lifted, authorities said.