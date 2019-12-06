Navy base shooter Saudi Arabian aviation student, officials say

Authorities say an active shooter and three other people are dead after he opened fire on multiple people Friday at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Eleven people were shot.

This photo taken from video provided by WEAR-TV shows emergency responders near the Naval Air Base Station in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

A Jan. 29, 2016, file photo shows the entrance to the Naval Air Base Station in Pensacola, Fla.

Police cars escort an ambulance after a shooter open fire inside the Pensacola Air Base, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla.

A U.S. naval ship can been seen from Pearl Harbor National Memorial Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Honolulu. A U.S. sailor shot and wounded several civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard Wednesday before taking their own life, the military said.

Security stands guard outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. A shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii left at least one person injured Wednesday, military and hospital officials said.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A U.S. official has identified the shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola as a Saudi Arabian aviation student.

Authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related. The shooting was the second at a U.S. Navy base this week.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says 11 people were shot in Friday’s attack, four of whom died, including the shooter. Base commander Capt. Timothy Kinsella Jr. says the base will remain closed until further notice.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola and dominates the economy of the surrounding area.

Some of the Pensacola base looks like a college campus with buildings where members of the Navy, Marines, Air Force Coast Guard receive training from both military and civilian instructors on many fields of aviation.

The base is home is home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

A sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two before taking his own life.