Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base, officials say

By Julio Cortez The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 - 7:39 am
 
Updated April 6, 2021 - 11:45 am
A member of the Frederick Police Department Special Response Team peers out of a minivan before ...
A member of the Frederick Police Department Special Response Team peers out of a minivan before the team entered Fort Detrick in a convoy of vans and sedans following a shooting in the Riverside Tech Park, near the Royal Farms on Monocacy Boulevard, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in northeast Frederick, Md. Authorities say a Navy medic shot and critically wounded a few people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick Army base, where he was shot and killed. (Graham Cullen/The Frederick News-Post via AP)
This photo provided by WJLA, police respond to the scene of a shooting in in Frederick, Md., on ...
This photo provided by WJLA, police respond to the scene of a shooting in in Frederick, Md., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Police say they've responded to an active shooter and that there are a couple of victims. The police department said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that “the suspect is down. There are two victims with status unknown.” (WJLA via AP)
Members of the Frederick Police Department Special Response Team prepare to enter Fort Detrick ...
Members of the Frederick Police Department Special Response Team prepare to enter Fort Detrick at the Nallin Farm Gate in a convoy of vans and sedans, following a shooting in the Riverside Tech Park, near the Royal Farms on Monocacy Boulevard, Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, in northeast Frederick, Md. Authorities say a Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick Army base, where he was shot and killed. (Graham Cullen/The Frederick News-Post via AP)
Members of the Frederick Police Department Special Response Team prepare to enter Fort Detrick ...
Members of the Frederick Police Department Special Response Team prepare to enter Fort Detrick at the Nallin Farm Gate in a convoy of vans and sedans following a shooting in Riverside Tech Park, near the Royal Farms on Monocacy Boulevard, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in northeast Frederick, Md. Authorities say a Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick Army base, where he was shot and killed. (Graham Cullen/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

FREDERICK, Md. — A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said.

The man entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. Lando said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive and what the shooter’s relationship was to his victims.

After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base personnel, Lando said at a news conference. The two people who were critically wounded by the shooter were airlifted to a hospital, he said. A spokeswoman for Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore did not immediately respond to an email asking for an update on their conditions.

The medic, who was assigned to Fort Detrick, drove through a gate at the entrance to the base but only got about a quarter of a mile before he was stopped by military personnel, said Fort Detrick spokeswoman Lanessa Hill. She said Frederick police had given base officials advance notice, “so we knew that he was out there.”

Fort Detrick is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base, which encompasses about 1,300 acres (526 hectares) in the city of Frederick.

The base is a huge economic driver in the region, drawing scientists, military personnel and their families. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor noted that various defense contractors are located near Fort Detrick and that it wouldn’t be unusual for a member of the military to be off base and working with a private firm that does business with the U.S. government.

“When these incidents happen in other places, you’re always grateful that it’s not your community,” O’Connor added. “But you always know, perhaps in the back of your mind, that that’s just luck — that there isn’t any reason why it couldn’t happen here. And today it did.”

By early afternoon, the Nallin Farm gate at Fort Detrick through which the shooter entered remained closed and two officers were standing by.

Mark Nelson, a firefighter who lives in a row of townhomes across the street from the base, said he heard the base blast warning sirens Tuesday morning.

“I heard, I don’t know what they call it, but they were like air raid sirens, and I knew something was going on,” Nelson said.

Lando called the shootings “very tragic.”

“It’s happening too frequently,” he said. Every time we turn on the TV we’re seeing something like this happening. And now it’s happening in our backyards.”

Associated Press writers Matthew Barakat in Frederick; Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Maryland; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Jonathan Drew in Durham, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

