Nearby gunfire halts Illinois high school football game

A high school football game in northern Illinois was halted after the sound of gunfire outside the stadium sent hundreds of spectators running away and some players dropping to the field for safety.

Members of the Freeport High School varsity football team drop to the ground for safety after gunfire rang out during the Freeport-Auburn season-opening high school football game on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Rockford, Ill. The game came to an abrupt end when gunfire rang out and spectators fled. (Arturo Fernandez /Rockford Register Star via AP)

Emilie Cornelius, 14, center is comforted during the Freeport-Auburn season-opening high school football game on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, that came to an abrupt end when gunfire rang out and spectators fled, in Rockford, Ill. (Arturo Fernandez /Rockford Register Star via AP)

The Rockford Register Star reports the gunfire happened outside Auburn High School’s Wyeth Stadium in Rockford on Friday night. That there were no indications that any fans were hurt by gunfire, though some people were injured while running away. At least one cheerleader was taken to a hospital.

According to police, the gunfire apparently came from two vehicles. Police say there’s no indication that the gunfire was connected to the game. But fans and players inside the stadium couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from.

Auburn was playing Freeport High School.