62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Nearly 39M jobless since pandemic shutdowns began 9 weeks ago

By Christopher Rugaber and Danica Kirka The Associated Press
May 21, 2020 - 5:46 am
 
Updated May 21, 2020 - 6:27 am

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans thrown out of work since the coronavirus crisis struck two months ago has climbed to nearly 39 million, the government said Thursday.

More than 2.4 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the outbreak that has triggered nationwide business shutdowns and brought the economy to its knees, the Labor Department reported. That brings the running total to a staggering 38.6 million.

An additional 2.2 million sought aid under a new federal program for self-employed, contractor and gig workers, who are now eligible for unemployment benefits for the first time. Those figures aren’t adjusted for seasonal variations, so they are not included in the overall number of applications.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the unemployment rate could peak in May or June at 20% to 25% — a level unseen since the depths of the Great Depression in the 1930s.

As of April, unemployment stood at 14.7%, a figure also unmatched since the era when President Franklin D. Roosevelt was assuring Americans that the only thing to fear was fear itself.

The breathtaking downturn — unprecedented in its speed — has turned up the pressure on politicians to lift the lockdowns that are destroying businesses and livelihoods.

Estimate: Economy shrinking at 38% annually

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June period, by far the worst quarterly contraction on record.

About 5 million people worldwide have been confirmed infected, and over 328,000 deaths have been recorded. That includes more than 93,000 in the U.S. and around 165,000 in Europe, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University and based on government data. Experts believe the true toll is significantly higher

Meanwhile, doubts grew over ambitious plans by European governments to use contact-tracing smartphone apps to fight the spread of the virus as they ease their lockdowns and restart their economies.

British Security Minister James Brokenshire told the BBC that an app that was supposed to be introduced by mid-May is not ready, and he suggested “technical issues” were to blame.

Similarly, France delayed last week’s sdplanned roll-out of its app, saying it won’t be ready before next month because of technical problems and privacy concerns.

Tracing, vaccine developments

Experts say that being able to quickly identify people exposed to the virus can help stop the spread of the scourge.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that the country’s app will begin testing in the coming days, and Spain plans to try out its technology at the end of June in the Canary Islands.

Meanwhile, drug maker AstraZeneca said it has secured agreements to produce 400 million doses of a still experimental and unproven COVID-19 vaccine that is being tested at the University of Oxford, one of the most advanced projects in the search for a vaccine.

While no vaccine has yet been proven to work against the virus, the pharmaceutical industry is already working to ramp production so that massive doses will be available quickly.

The Anglo-Swedish company reported it has received more than $1 billion from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine, starting this fall.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the company “will do everything in our power to make this vaccine quickly and widely available.’’

Worry about infection spikes

Around the world, the effort to get back to business is raising worries over the risk of new infections, from hard-hit Milan, Italy, to meatpacking plants in Colorado and garment factories in Bangladesh.

In China, the communist leadership took extensive precautions to prevent infections as it prepared for the opening of its National People’s Congress on Friday and a parallel meeting of advisers on Thursday. The meetings in Beijing were delayed for two months because of the outbreak.

An outbreak at the congress would be a potential public relations nightmare as President Xi Jinping showcases Beijing’s apparent success in curbing the virus that emerged in the Wuhan late last year.

MOST READ
1
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
2
Casino reopening clues may come in Control Board workshop Tuesday
Casino reopening clues may come in Control Board workshop Tuesday
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
4
Buffets in Las Vegas casinos might have had their day
Buffets in Las Vegas casinos might have had their day
5
3 Las Vegas Valley bars not likely to survive COVID-19
3 Las Vegas Valley bars not likely to survive COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and her husband, clothing designe ...
Loughlin, Giannulli to plead guilty, serve 2 months for college scam
The Associated Press

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to charges in the college admissions bribery case and serve two months in prison, according to court papers filed Thursday

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 photo, a boat brings people to land, as locals check an embankm ...
‘There is nothing left’: Cyclone hits India, Bangladesh cities
By Sheikh Saaliq and Julhas Alam The Associated Press

Wide swathes of the coasts of India and Bangladesh were flooded and millions of people remained without power Thursday, after the most powerful cyclone to hit the region in more than decade left dozens dead and a trail of destruction.

Bison graze along a state highway near West Yellowstone, Mont., in 2014. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Visitor hurt when bison knocks her to ground at Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials say a visitor was injured when she was knocked to the ground after getting too close to a bison near the popular Old Faithful Geyser.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken , left, and Doug Hurley speak during a news conference after the ...
NASA’s 1st home launch in decade 1 week away
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

NASA test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken flew to Florida from Houston aboard one of the space agency’s jets.

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanes ...
Former Green Beret, son accused of aiding escape of ex-Nissan boss
By Michael Balsamo and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

The tale of the daring escape began on Dec. 28, 2019, when Peter Taylor arrived in Japan and met with Carlos Ghosn at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo for about an hour.

Google, Apple release app for virus exposure tracking
By Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

Apple and Google on Wednesday released long-awaited smartphone technology to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch Tuesday, May 19, 2020, along the ...
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
The Associated Press

Rapidly rising water has overtaken dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people from flooded communities in central Michigan, and the governor warned that one city could end up “under approximately 9 feet of water” Wednesday.

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet and walks in the rain ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfal ...
Millions flee as cyclone batters coasts of India, Bangladesh
By Aniruddha Ghosal and Julhas Alam The Associated Press

Cyclone Amphan, the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, was packing sustained winds of up to 105 miles per hour with maximum gusts of 118 mph.