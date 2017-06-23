Nellis-based Thunderbird jet skids off runway, flips during Ohio practice

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take flight for a demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities say an F-16D Fighting Falcon from the Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada flipped Friday after landing at the conclusion of a “familiarization flight” for an Ohio air show at Dayton International Airport.

The “mishap,” according to the Thunderbirds website, occurred at 12:20 p.m. local time during a “single-ship familiarization flight. … Emergency services are on the scene.”

The team’s public affairs office had no immediate response to a Review-Journal query about the condition of the pilot or passenger. The F-16D model is a two-seater and is used by the team to take an observer on familiarization flights.

NBC News reported that it wasn’t clear what caused the accident but said the red-white-and-blue jet “ran off the runway and flipped.” It also said the accident apparently occurred during practice in thunderstorm conditions ahead of this weekend’s 2017 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Winds were gusting up to 17 mph at the time of the crash, the network reported, citing Weather.com.

Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Dayton says a report was received at 12:31 p.m. saying a jet ran off the end of a runway and was on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

No injuries were immediately reported as emergency responders were working to extricate the two occupants inside the aircraft. Reed says there was no immediate report of any injuries or fuel leaks.

Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy with the Air Force Thunderbirds public relations office says there was a “mishap” while a plane was on the ground. She had no other information.

Review-Journal military writer Keith Rogers contributed to this report.