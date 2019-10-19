Nestor heads into Georgia after tornados leave damage in Florida

Nestor rushed into Georgia on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone after the former tropical storm spawned a tornado that damaged homes and a school in central Florida.

A camper rests on top of a boat trailer and the corner of a home as Tropical Storm Nestor passed the area on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Kathleen, Fla. Nestor was downgraded Saturday after it spawned a tornado that damaged several homes. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Chris Anderson ties down building materials and other objects from his lawn as Tropical Storm Nestor approaches, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Mexico Beach, Fla.. Forecasters say a disturbance moving through the Gulf of Mexico has become Tropical Storm Nestor. The National Hurricane Center says high winds and dangerous storm surge are likely along parts of the northern Gulf Coast. Conditions are expected to deteriorate Friday into early Saturday. (Joshua Boucher/News Herald via AP)

Ralph LoBue braves the wind at the end of the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., as he takes a picture of his son, Danny, and the fish he caught on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Newly formed Tropical Storm Nestor is racing toward the northern Gulf Coast with high winds, surging seas and heavy rains Friday. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

A unidentified surfer rides a wave in the Gulf of Mexico near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, as Tropical Storm Nestor churns through the gulf to the south. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

Michael Foster fishes as Tropical Storm Nestor approaches, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Mexico Beach, Fla.. Forecasters say a disturbance moving through the Gulf of Mexico has become Tropical Storm Nestor. The National Hurricane Center says high winds and dangerous storm surge are likely along parts of the northern Gulf Coast. Conditions are expected to deteriorate Friday into early Saturday. (Joshua Boucher/News Herald via AP)

Downed power lines, trees damage homes as Tropical Storm Nestor passed the area on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Kathleen, Fla. Nestor was downgraded Saturday after it spawned a tornado that damaged several homes. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Major damage to the roof of Kathleen Middle School as a tornado ripped across Polk county due to a squall line from Tropical Storm Nestor on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Kathleen, Fla. Nestor was downgraded Saturday after it spawned a tornado that damaged several homes. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nestor rushed into Georgia on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone after the former tropical storm spawned a tornado that damaged homes and a school in central Florida but spared an area of the Florida Panhandle devastated one year ago by Hurricane Michael.

The storm made landfall on St. Vincent Island, a nature preserve just off Florida’s northern Gulf Coast in a lightly populated area of the state, the National Hurricane Center said.

Nestor is now expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to inland areas as it moves northeast across Georgia and then heads Sunday into the Carolinas before exiting into the Atlantic Ocean. All tropical storm and surge warnings had been canceled by Saturday afternoon.

The storm, however, spun off at least three tornadoes in Florida as it moved north through the Gulf that caused damage.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said several homes were damaged and Kathleen Middle School had a large section of its roof torn off when the tornado hit late Friday near Lakeland, about an hour’s drive southwest of Orlando.

Photos posted by The Ledger newspaper showed a home with a destroyed roof, downed trees, a large recreational vehicle thrown onto its side and vehicles buried under debris. About 10,000 homes were without power Saturday.

“Thankfully, we have not had any reported serious injuries,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a Saturday statement. “However, there are many people dealing with damage to their homes and property this morning, some of it severe.”

Another suspected tornado in southwest Florida damaged at least a dozen homes in Cape Coral, some severely, the police department said in a statement. No injuries were reported. Another tornado was reported in Pinellas County, producing minor damage at a mobile home park.

In Mexico Beach, where a powerful October 2018 storm nearly wiped out the Panhandle town and left thousands homeless, the mayor said Saturday that Nestor brought some needed rain to a portion of the state suffering from drought, but no damage.

“There have been no issues,” said Mayor Al Cathey, whose city is still recovering. He said the sky Saturday was streaked with blue. “I would call us fortunate.”

The small town of St. Marks, 100 miles east of Mexico Beach, reported storm surge that created shin-high flooding, and a coastal road was washed out.

The state had activated its emergency operations center, but only at its lowest level.