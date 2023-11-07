63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Netanyahu: Israel will have ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely

By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
November 7, 2023 - 5:52 am
 
A woman writes on a photo of people kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas bloody cross-border attac ...
A woman writes on a photo of people kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas bloody cross-border attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The Islamic militant group killed 1,400 people and kidnapped 240 others in an unprecedented cross-border attack on Oct. 7, triggering a war that has raged for the past month. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
People light candles in memory of the 1,400 victims who were killed in the bloody Oct. 7 cross- ...
People light candles in memory of the 1,400 victims who were killed in the bloody Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas militants, in front of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. The militants also kidnapped 240 people, mostly Israeli citizens, triggering a war that has raged for the past month. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Monday, Nov. 06, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israel will take “overall security responsibility” in Gaza indefinitely after its war with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over the coastal enclave one month into a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and leveled whole swaths of the territory.

In an interview with ABC News that aired late Monday, Netanyahu expressed openness to “little pauses” in the fighting to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza or the release of some of the more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack into Israel that killed more than 1,400 people and triggered the war.

But he ruled out any general cease-fire without the release of all the hostages, and the White House said there was no agreement on U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for a broader humanitarian pause after a phone call between the leaders.

The war has already come at a staggering cost, and Israel unleashed another wave of strikes across the territory on Tuesday. Entire city blocks have been reduced to rubble, and around 70% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, with many heeding Israeli orders to head to the southern part of the besieged territory, which is also being bombed.

Israeli troops have been battling Palestinian militants inside Gaza for over a week, and have succeeded in cutting the territory in half and encircling Gaza City. Food, medicine, fuel and water are running low, and United Nations-run schools-turned-shelters are overflowing. The release of hostages would allow aid to arrive, but Hamas wants thousands of Palestinians released from Israeli prisons in exchange, a demand Israel has rejected.

The Palestinian death toll has surpassed 10,000, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Monday, including over 4,100 minors. More than 2,300 people are missing and believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings, the ministry said. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, and Israel says it has killed thousands of fighters.

Israelis observed a moment of silence Tuesday in memory of the victims. The 30th day is a milestone in Jewish mourning, and memorial events are planned in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Israel to maintain control

Israel has vowed to remove Hamas from power and crush its military capabilities — but neither Israel nor its main ally, the United States, has said what would come next.

Netanyahu told ABC News that Gaza should be governed by “those who don’t want to continue the way of Hamas,” without elaborating.

“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it. When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine,” he said.

Israel captured Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem — the three territories that Palestinians want for a future state — in the 1967 Mideast war.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem and continues to occupy the West Bank. It withdrew its troops and more than 8,000 Jewish settlers from Gaza in 2005, though it has maintained control over the territory’s airspace, coastline, population registry and all but one of its border crossings.

Hamas seized power from forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas two years later, confining his Palestinian Authority to parts of the West Bank.

Israeli Arabs, many of whom are Palestinians, make up almost 20 percent of Israel’s population.

Since then, Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza to varying degrees. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep Hamas from rearming.

Heavy fighting in north

For now, Israel’s troops are focused on northern Gaza, including Gaza City, which before the war was home to some 650,000 people. Israel says Hamas has extensive militant infrastructure in the city, including a vast tunnel network, and accuses it of using civilians as human shields.

Several hundred thousand people are believed to remain in the north in the assault’s path. The military says a one-way corridor for residents to flee south remains available, and thousands have traveled it in recent days. But many are afraid to use the route, part of which is held by Israeli troops.

Residents in northern Gaza reported heavy battles overnight into Tuesday morning in the outskirts of Gaza City.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Amy Teibel in Jerusalem contributed.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
5
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Family members of hostages and missing persons, and their supporters, call for government actio ...
8-year-old believed killed by Hamas may be alive
By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

The 8-year-old Irish-Israeli girl believed to have been killed when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel last month may still be alive.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks during a news conference at Chabad of Southwest B ...
U.S. congresswomen at odds
By Anthony Man South Florida Sun Sentinel

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz condemned U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s use of a “phrase (that) means eradicating Israel and Jews.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) poses for a photograph with Turkish Foreign Minis ...
Blinken visit more labor than payoff
By Courtney McBride and Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

Antony Blinken’s calls for humanitarian “pauses” in the assault of the Gaza Strip were met with more air attacks and ground operations.

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza on Oct. 11, 2023. ( ...
Aid request would double defenses
By Tony Capaccio and Jennifer Jacobs Bloomberg News

The Biden administration’s $14 billion aid request for Israel would significantly expand its missile defenses.

10/20/2023, Washington, DC, united states. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivers a passionate speech ...
Tlaib defends using Palestinian chant
By Myesha Johnson The Detroit News

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s defense of a phrase used by Palestinians in connection with the war between Israel and Hamas is drawing condemnation from critics.

More stories
Israel severs north Gaza from south ahead of expected push into city
Israel severs north Gaza from south ahead of expected push into city
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israel redoubles warnings for Gaza residents to move south
Israel redoubles warnings for Gaza residents to move south
Israeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursion
Israeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursion
Israel’s Netanyahu: No cease-fire in Gaza until hostages released
Israel’s Netanyahu: No cease-fire in Gaza until hostages released