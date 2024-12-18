56°F
Nation and World

Netanyahu: Israeli troops will occupy buffer zone inside Syria for foreseeable future

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, visits Israeli forces in a buffer zone inside ...
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, visits Israeli forces in a buffer zone inside Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Israel Government Press Office via AP)
An Israeli Air Force Black Hawk helicopter flies over Mount Hermon near the so-called Alpha Lin ...
An Israeli Air Force Black Hawk helicopter flies over Mount Hermon near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, viewed from the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Israeli soldiers stand on an armoured vehicle after crossing the security fence along the so-ca ...
Israeli soldiers stand on an armoured vehicle after crossing the security fence along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Israeli soldiers stand next to armoured vehicles after crossing the security fence, near the so ...
Israeli soldiers stand next to armoured vehicles after crossing the security fence, near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Israeli soldiers clean along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Gol ...
Israeli soldiers clean along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
The Federal Trade Commission building is seen in Washington on Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Lui ...
FTC bans hidden fees for hotels, live events
A officer from the Palestinian Authority clutches his gun as Palestinian security forces mount ...
Palestinian Authority mounts rare, lethal raids in West Bank
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks to reporters during his summons to Brazil's Ambass ...
Israel, Hamas inching toward a ceasefire deal
Alexander Smirnov, second left, leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys, Dav ...
Judge accepts guilty plea of ex-FBI informant arrested in Las Vegas
By Melanie Lidman The Associated Press
December 17, 2024 - 5:19 pm
 

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israeli forces will stay in a buffer zone on the Syrian border, seized after the ouster of Syria’s President Bashar Assad, until another arrangement is in place “that ensures Israel’s security.”

Netanyahu made the comments from the summit of Mount Hermon — the highest peak in the area — inside Syria, about 6 miles from the border with the Israel-held Golan Heights.

It appeared to be the first time a sitting Israeli leader had set foot that far into Syria. Netanyahu said he had been on the same mountaintop 53 years ago as a soldier, but the summit’s importance to Israel’s security has only increased given recent events.

Meanwhile, Hamas said Tuesday that the terrorist group believes it’s still possible to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement and a hostage exchange deal that would end the 14-month war in the enclave. Hamas lauded the “serious and positive” meditation efforts by Egypt and Qatar to reach a ceasefire.

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz said on X on Tuesday morning that Israel wants to have “security control” over Gaza the same way it does in the West Bank after it dismantles Hamas’ military and government capabilities.

Israel seized a swath of southern Syria along the border with the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights days after Assad was ousted by rebels last week.

Israel’s capture of the buffer zone, a roughly 155-square-mile demilitarized area in Syrian territory, has sparked condemnation, with critics accusing Israel of violating a 1974 ceasefire and possibly exploiting the chaos in Syria in the wake of Assad’s ouster to make a land grab.

“We will stay … until another arrangement is found that ensures Israel’s security,” said Netanyahu who had traveled to the buffer zone on Tuesday with Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Katz said he instructed the Israeli military to quickly establish a presence, including fortifications, in anticipation of what could be an extended stay in the area. “The summit of the Hermon is the eyes of the state of Israel to identify our enemies who are nearby and far away,” he said.

An Israeli military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with military regulations, said there is no plan to evacuate the Syrians living in villages within the buffer zone.

The buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights was created by the U.N. after the 1973 Mideast war. A U.N. force of about 1,100 troops had patrolled the area since then.

A U.N. spokesman said Tuesday that the advance of Israeli troops, however long it lasts, violates the deal that set up the buffer zone.

There was no immediate comment from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the insurgent group that led the ouster of Assad, or from Arab states.

The Federal Trade Commission building is seen in Washington on Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Lui ...
FTC bans hidden fees for hotels, live events
By Dee-Ann Durbin Associated Press

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said it will soon require hotels, vacation rental platforms and live event promoters to disclose any fees up front when they list prices.

A officer from the Palestinian Authority clutches his gun as Palestinian security forces mount ...
Palestinian Authority mounts rare, lethal raids in West Bank
By Fadwa Hodali and Dan Williams Bloomberg News

The operation by the Palestinian Authority, targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the city of Jenin, was launched on Dec. 5 but only announced this weekend as clashes escalated.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks to reporters during his summons to Brazil's Ambass ...
Israel, Hamas inching toward a ceasefire deal
By Samy Magdy The Associated Press

After months of deadlock, Israel and Hamas appear to be moving closer toward a ceasefire to end their 14-month war.

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., foll ...
15-year-old kills teacher, student in Wisconsin school shooting; 6 wounded
By Scott Bauer The Associated Press

The female student, who was identified Monday night, also wounded six others at a study hall at Abundant Life Christian School, including two students who were in critical condition, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

A Syrian Christians man prays during the first Sunday Mass since Syrian President Bashar Assad' ...
Syrians mark change with prayer
By Abby Sewell The Associated Press

In churches across long-stifled Syria, Christians marked the first Sunday services since the collapse of Bashar Assad’s government in an air of transformation.

FILE - A man carries a Hezbollah flag as he walks on the rubble of his destroyed apartment foll ...
Hamas faces murky future without Assad
By Bassem Mrou and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

A severely hobbled Hezbollah was in no position to help defend former Syrian President Bashar Assad, a longtime ally, from the lightning-fast insurgency that toppled him.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, left, speaks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken d ...
Blinken confirms contact with Syrian group
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

American officials have been in direct contact with the terrorist-designated rebel group that led the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Defense Secretary, gives a thumbs-up ...
Americans have their doubts about Trump’s cabinet picks, AP-NORC poll shows
By LINLEY SANDERS and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

Relatively few Americans overall approve of Pete Hegseth, Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Defense, or Tulsi Gabbard, his pick for intelligence chief, although a substantial share doesn’t know who those figures are.

