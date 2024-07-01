94°F
Netanyahu restates: Hamas elimination first

Bitter protests erupt over draft of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men
US wants Boeing to plead guilty to fraud over fatal crashes, lawyers say
UC Berkeley pledges to expand antisemitism education to all new students
U.S., Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News
June 30, 2024 - 7:08 pm
 

Israel is committed to fighting Hamas until the Iran-backed terrorist group is eliminated and all the other goals of the war are achieved, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.

The Israeli leader spoke after an Axios report Saturday said that the Biden administration has circulated amended language for some elements of its proposed deal on hostage releases and a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Axios cited three people with direct knowledge who weren’t identified.

Israel’s goals continue to include freeing the remaining hostages held in Gaza and ensuring the area never constitutes a threat to Israel again, Netanyahu said at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting. The Israeli government also aims to restore security in the areas bordering Gaza and Lebanon so that residents can safely return to their homes, he said.

“To whoever doubts the achieving of these goals, I reiterate: There is no substitute for victory. We will not end the war until we achieve all of these goals,” Netanyahu said.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since Oct. 7, when the group, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and Europe, invaded southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages to Gaza. About 120 are still held in Gaza.

Some 37,000 people have been killed in the ensuing war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants.

There’s no change in Israel’s position on hostage releases outlined this month by U.S. President Joe Biden, Netanyahu said, adding that “Hamas is the only obstacle to the release of our hostages.”

In its report Saturday, Axios said the U.S. is working with Qatari and Egyptian mediators to make changes to what would be up for discussion in the first stage of a proposed three-stage peace deal, in an effort to get both Israel and Hamas on board.

By Ohad Zwigenberg The Associated Press

Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against an Israeli Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

U.S., Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

U.S., European and Arab mediators are pressing to keep cross-border attacks between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorists from spiraling into a wider Middle East war.

UN starts to move tons of aid from US-built pier
By Julia Frankel and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Humanitarian workers have started moving tons of aid that piled up at a U.S.-built pier off the Gaza coast to warehouses in the Palestinian territory.

California’s new high school requirement: Balance a checkbook, manage credit
Howard Blume Los Angeles Times

California students will have to complete a course in pocketbook economics — balancing a checkbook, managing credit cards, avoiding scams — to graduate from high school under a bill that will become law, state lawmakers announced Thursday.

