Nation and World

Netanyahu seeks to dismiss Israel’s internal security chief as power struggle boils over

FILE - Ronen Bar, chief of Israel's domestic Shin Bet security agency, attends a ceremony marki ...
FILE - Ronen Bar, chief of Israel's domestic Shin Bet security agency, attends a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery, May 13, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool photo via AP, File)
By Melanie Lidman The Associated Press
March 16, 2025 - 5:12 pm
 

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he will seek to dismiss the head of the country’s internal security service this week, deepening a power struggle focused largely on who bears responsibility for the Hamas terrorist attack that sparked the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s effort to remove Ronen Bar as director of the Shin Bet comes as the security service investigates close aides of the prime minister. Netanyahu said he has had “ongoing distrust” with Bar, and “this distrust has grown over time.”

Bar responded by saying he planned to continue in the post for the near future, citing “personal obligations” to finish “sensitive investigations,” free the remaining hostages in Gaza and prepare potential successors.

But Bar emphasized that he would respect any legal decision regarding his tenure.

Israel’s attorney general said Netanyahu must clarify the legal basis for his decision before taking any action.

The Shin Bet is responsible for monitoring Palestinian groups, and recently issued a report accepting responsibility for its failures around the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack. It also criticized Netanyahu, saying failed government policies helped create the climate that led to it.

Netanyahu has resisted calls for an official state commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7 attack and has blamed the failures on the army and security agencies. In recent months, a number of senior security officials, including a defense minister and army chief, have been fired or forced to step down.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said he would appeal Bar’s dismissal, calling the resolution “shameful” and politically motivated.

THE LATEST
Jewish ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes read the Book of Esther, which te ...
Hamas says it will release a U.S.-Israeli hostage and 4 bodies
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press

The Israeli prime minister’s office cast doubt on the offer, accusing Hamas of trying to manipulate talks underway in Qatar on the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

A truck departs from the U.S. Postal Service center at 1001 E. Sunset Road in Las Vegas on Thur ...
USPS agrees to work with DOGE on reform, planning to cut 10K workers
The Associated Press

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy plans to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the U.S. Postal Service budget and he’ll do that working with Elon Musk ‘s Department of Government Efficiency, according to a letter sent to members of Congress.

(Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Rat populations are surging as cities heat up
By Matt Simon for Grist

Rats are, in many ways, better adapted to cities than the humans that built them. While urbanites struggle with crowds, sparse parking spaces, and their upstairs neighbors stomping around at 4 a.m., rats are living their best lives.

