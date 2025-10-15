57°F
Nation and World

Netanyahu’s attendance was blocked by Turkish leader

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a signed document during a summit to support ...
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a signed document during a summit to support ending the more than two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after a breakthrough ceasefire deal, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool via AP)
By Suzan Fraser The Associated Press
October 14, 2025 - 11:42 pm
 

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made clear he would not accept Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presence at a high-level summit in Egypt, an official said Tuesday, adding that Ankara had made plans to prevent the Israeli leader from attending the meeting.

The remarks by Omer Celik, spokesman for Erdogan’s ruling party, marked the first public confirmation that Turkey had worked to block Netanyahu’s participation in Monday’s summit at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh aimed at supporting the ceasefire in Gaza.

Erdogan, whose government maintains ties with Hamas terrorists, was one of the signatories of a four-party declaration alongside President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt and Qatar.

Netanyahu’s office declined to comment Tuesday.

Although Netanyahu initially accepted a last-minute invitation to attend the summit, his office later announced that he would not participate because of a Jewish holiday.

On Monday, a Turkish government official who requested anonymity to discuss the issue, said that Erdogan had launched a diplomatic effort to prevent his attendance. The official said Turkey’s initiative gained support from several other nations, leading to Netanyahu’s withdrawal.

Celik said Turkey prepares for multiple scenarios ahead of such summits.

On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also warned Egyptian and U.S. officials that he would withdraw from the summit if Netanyahu attended, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

Erdogan did not comment publicly over Turkey’s role in preventing Netanyahu’s attendance.

