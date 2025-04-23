85°F
Nevada AG joins lawsuit against Trump administration to stop tariff policy

Shipping containers sit on the container ship Alexandra at the Port Newark Container Terminal, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks speaks during a press conference  Friday, March 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shipping containers sit on the container ship One Manhattan at Port Jersey, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
FILE - The oil tanker Palanca Rio arrives in Portland, Maine, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, after a two-day voyage from St. John, New Brunswick, Canada. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Shipping containers are seen at Port Jersey, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By Larry Neumeister Associated Press
April 23, 2025 - 3:00 pm
 

NEW YORK — Attorneys general from Nevada and 11 other states sued the Trump administration in the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York on Wednesday to stop its tariff policy, saying it is unlawful and has brought chaos to the American economy.

The lawsuit said the policy put in place by President Donald Trump has been subject to his “whims rather than the sound exercise of lawful authority.”

It challenged Trump’s claim that he could arbitrarily impose tariffs based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The suit asks the court to declare the tariffs to be illegal, and to block government agencies and its officers from enforcing them.

A message sent to the Justice Department for comment was not immediately returned.

The other states listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit were Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.

In a release, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford called Trump’s approach to imposing tariffs “not only unlawful but also completely disrupts both the global economy and day-to-day lives of Nevadans trying to make ends meet.”

“When the president oversteps his authority, I will meet him in court,” Ford said in the release. “His actions here are a monumental overstep, and we’re suing to address it.”

The lawsuit maintained that only Congress has the power to impose tariffs and that the president can only invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act when an emergency presents an “unusual and extraordinary threat” from abroad.

“By claiming the authority to impose immense and ever-changing tariffs on whatever goods entering the United States he chooses, for whatever reason he finds convenient to declare an emergency, the President has upended the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy,” the lawsuit said.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, sued the Trump administration in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California over the tariff policy, saying his state could lose billions of dollars in revenue as the largest importer in the country.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai responded to Newsom’s lawsuit, saying the Trump administration “remains committed to addressing this national emergency that’s decimating America’s industries and leaving our workers behind with every tool at our disposal, from tariffs to negotiations.”

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press.

