Never-before-seen photos of Beatles at first US gig fetch $358K

The centerfold of the 1967 Beatles album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" features the Fab Four in costume as an Edwardian-era military band. Ringo Starr, left. John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison. (Courtesy)

LONDON — Hundreds of previously unseen photographs of The Beatles’ first U.S. concerts have sold for $358,000 at an auction in England.

The photographer Mike Mitchell, who was 18 at the time, snapped the photos of the band’s performances at the Washington Coliseum and the Baltimore Civic Centre in 1964. He also took photos of the Fab Four at a pre-show press conference and their arrival at Union Station.

A total of some 400 negatives with copyright were sold at Omega Auctions on Saturday in northwestern England. Apart from 46 images that were sold in 2011, the remainder has never been seen.

A 1984 black Mercedes once owned by George Harrison also sold for $61,047 at the same auction.