65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

New clashes on Israel-Lebanon border after Hezbollah fires missile

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023 - 6:46 am
 
Israeli artillery shelling smoke covers Dahaira, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south L ...
Israeli artillery shelling smoke covers Dahaira, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says its fighters have targeted an Israeli position along the border directly hitting a Merkava tank. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT — Clashes erupted again Tuesday on the border between Lebanon and Israel, where Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon have engaged in a series of low-level skirmishes since the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza.

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon landed in the town of Metula in northern Israel on Tuesday, injuring three people, according to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

Hours later, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah issued a statement claiming responsibility for the missiles. It was not clear if the injured were civilians or soldiers, but Israel has ordered civilians to evacuate the area near the border with Lebanon.

Israel responded by striking several areas along the border in southern Lebanon with artillery fire and white phosphorus, the state-run National News Agency in Lebanon reported. The Israeli military said its tanks fired back into Lebanon after an anti-tank missile was launched across the border.

Two more anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon at the Yiftah kibbutz in northern Israel without any casualties, the Israeli army said, adding that it had shelled Hezbollah positions in response.

There are fears that Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups in the region may escalate their fight with Israel to support Hamas in case of a ground incursion into Gaza. So far, artillery exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel have been limited to several towns along the border.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military said it killed four terrorists who had attempted to plant explosive devices on a border wall between Israel and Lebanon. A video from an Israeli army reconnaissance drone showed the terrorists near the separation wall as they were targeted, causing an explosion.

The Lebanese Red Cross said in a statement that it was en route to collect four bodies killed in Israeli strikes over the southern border town of Alma al-Shaab. A spokesperson declined to provide more details.

Last week, terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in southern Lebanon crossed the border and clashed with Israeli troops, killing three and wounding several others. The terrorists were killed, and the Palestinian group held funerals for two of them.

Israel has threatened that if Hezbollah opens a new front, all of Lebanon will suffer the consequences.

The escalating rhetoric between Hezbollah and Israel has led to a scramble of diplomacy aimed at heading off a larger conflict.

Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakkan Fidan, who arrived in Beirut on Tuesday, told reporters after meeting with his Lebanese counterpart that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas “might lead to greater wars.”

“We are doing all we can so that the war does not spread to other countries,” he said.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
2
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
3
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
4
‘This is where the killer stood and slaughtered the children’
‘This is where the killer stood and slaughtered the children’
5
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a wall he supports
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a wall he supports
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Tel Aviv, Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023, after an over ...
As worries deepen, Biden heads to Israel Wednesday, US says
By Matthew Lee, Colleen Long and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

Biden’s presence could be seen as a provocative move by Hamas’ chief sponsor, Iran, or potentially viewed as tone-deaf by Arab nations as civilian casualties mount in Gaza.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in C ...
Trump has gag order imposed on him by judge overseeing 2020 election case
By Michael Kunzelman, Lindsay Whitehurst, and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump in Washington imposed a narrow gag order on him on Monday, barring the Republican former president from making statements targeting prosecutors, possible witnesses and court staff.

Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrive at a hospital in Khan Youn ...
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah to stay out of war: ‘Don’t test us’
The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and their Iranian backers that they will pay a high price if they become involved in the country’s war with Hamas.

More stories
Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars
Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars
Iranian official to Israel: Stop Gaza attacks or risk ‘huge earthquake’
Iranian official to Israel: Stop Gaza attacks or risk ‘huge earthquake’
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Israel kills Hamas commander; Gaza hospitals overwhelmed
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Israel responds to Hamas firing 5K rockets, infiltration
Israel responds to Hamas firing 5K rockets, infiltration
Hundreds dead after Hamas invades Israel, starts new war
Hundreds dead after Hamas invades Israel, starts new war