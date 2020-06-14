New Jersey company recalls nearly 43K pounds of beef

The raw ground beef items were produced on June 1.

(U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Check your beef.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services of Swedesboro, New Jersey, has recalled about 42,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday in a news release.

The raw ground beef items were produced June 1.

The following products are subject to recall:

— 1-pound vacuum packages containing “marketside butcher organic grass-fed ground beef” and a use- or freeze-by date of July 1 and lot code P-53298-82.

— 1-pound vacuum packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of “marketside butcher organic grass-fed ground beef patties” and a use- or freeze-by date of June 27 and lot code P-53934-28.

— 3-pound vacuum packages containing three 1-pound pieces of “marketside butcher organic grass-fed ground beef 93% lean / 7% fat” and a use- or freeze-by date of July 1 and lot code P53929-70.

— 1-pound tray packages containing quarter-pound pieces of “Thomas Farms grass-fed ground beef patties 85% lean / 15% fat” and a use- or freeze-by date of June 25 and lot code P53944-10.

— 4-pound tray packages containing 10 quarter-pound pieces of “Thomas Farms grass-fed ground beef patties 80% lean / 20% fat” and a use- or freeze-by date of June 25 and lot code P53937-45.

— 1-pound vacuum packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of “Thomas Farms grass-fed ground beef patties 85% lean / 15% fat” and a use- or freeze-by date of June 27 and lot code P53935-25.

— 1-pound vacuum packages containing “value pack fresh ground beef 76% lean / 24% fat” and a use- or freeze-by date of July 1 and lot code P53930-18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the release said. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers contact the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at 856-832-3881.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.