New Jersey man in GoFundMe dispute says case will be ‘crystal clear’

The New Jersey man under investigation over more than $400,000 raised online for a homeless good Samaritan said Tuesday answers are coming in the confusing case.

In this Nov. 17, 2017 photo, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a CITGO station in Philadelphia. When McClure ran out of gas, Bobbitt, who is homeless, gave his last $20 to buy gas for her. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Mark D'Amico sits in Burlington City Municipal Court where he appeared regarding citations for driving with a suspended license, in Burlington City, N.J., Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. D'Amico, under investigation over more than $400,000 raised online for a good Samaritan, says everything in the case will become “crystal clear.” D’Amico appeared in court Tuesday on unrelated traffic charges. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Mark D'Amico walks toward the exit in Burlington City Municipal Court where he appeared regarding citations for driving with a suspended license, in Burlington City, N.J., Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. D'Amico, under investigation over more than $400,000 raised online for a good Samaritan, says everything in the case will become “crystal clear.” D’Amico appeared in court Tuesday on unrelated traffic charges. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Mark D'Amico appears in Burlington City Municipal Court regarding citations for driving with a suspended license, in Burlington City, N.J., Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. D'Amico, under investigation over more than $400,000 raised online for a good Samaritan, says everything in the case will become “crystal clear.” D’Amico appeared in court Tuesday on unrelated traffic charges. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

BURLINGTON, N.J. — The New Jersey man under investigation over more than $400,000 raised online for a homeless good Samaritan said Tuesday answers are coming in the confusing case.

Mark D’Amico appeared in a southern New Jersey court on unrelated traffic charges and mostly declined to address the headline-grabbing GoFundMe case, but when a reporter asked if everything would become clear, D’Amico responded, “Crystal clear.”

His attorney, Ernest Badway, declined to comment further.

It’s the latest development in a one-time feel-good story that has turned into a clash over money — and now involves a criminal probe into D’Amico and his girlfriend Katelyn McClure.

The Burlington County prosecutor is investigating D’Amico and McClure over a GoFundMe page they set up for Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless man who helped McClure get gas with his last $20 when she became stranded on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia last year.

To thank him, she set up the fundraising page, which brought in more than $400,000 and landed them on national TV. The relationship soured though and Bobbitt brought a suit against the couple, and prosecutors began investigating.

It’s not exactly clear what happened with the money, though Bobbitt’s attorney has said it’s all gone.

Badway, the couple’s attorney, said in court this month that Bobbitt got about $200,000, but his lawyer said it was only $75,000. Badway has said he thinks it’s likely that the couple would be indicted.

The couple earlier denied wrongdoing. Their rural New Jersey home about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Philadelphia was raided by investigators executing a search warrant. Among other items, authorities hauled away a new BMW on a flatbed truck.

Bobbitt’s attorney said earlier that Bobbitt was about to enter a residential treatment program to address drug addiction.

The civil case is on hold until December. The couple has not been criminally charged.