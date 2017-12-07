New Jersey pastor accused of sexually assaulting 4 kids

A pastor at a New Jersey church has been accused of sexually assaulting children over the course of 16 years.

Come Alive Church in Medford, New Jersey (Google Maps)

Harry Thomas, of Medford, is pastor of Come Alive Church.

The Burlington County prosecutor’s office announced Thursday 74-year-old Thomas has been charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Thomas was taken into custody Wednesday.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the pastor assaulted four children between 1999 and 2015.

No further details about the cases were released as part of an effort to protect the victims’ identities.

A working number for Thomas couldn’t be located. It couldn’t be determined if Thomas had an attorney.

A message seeking comment from Come Alive Church wasn’t returned Thursday.