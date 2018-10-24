New Jersey train conductor uses tie to rescue dog on tracks

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — A New Jersey Transit train conductor took off his tie and used it as a leash to rescue a wayward dog named Shelby on the tracks.
NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith tells The Star-Ledger of Newark the train crew on Saturday was alerted that a dog was on the tracks near South Orange station. The crew spotted the dog and called to have the rail traffic stopped.
Conductor Howard Kempton sprinted toward Shelby.
A passenger called the phone number on the dog’s ID tag, and Shelby’s owner said she’d meet the train in Summit. The dog had gotten away when its leash broke during a walk earlier that day.
This past weekend, NJ TRANSIT Conductor Howard Kempton halted train traffic to sprint after a lost dog on the tracks, then forfeited his tie to make her a leash. Thank you to @daniellephant144 (on Instagram) for capturing this moment. pic.twitter.com/NnTM7yJlaZ
— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) October 22, 2018