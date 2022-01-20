53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

New Mexico calls in National Guard to sub for sick teachers

By Morgan Lee and Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 - 7:16 pm
 
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, announced efforts to temporarily employ Nationa ...
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, announced efforts to temporarily employ National Guard troops and state bureaucrats as substitute teachers and preschool caregivers, during a news conference at Sante Fe High School in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico is the first state in the nation to ask National Guard troops to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the unprecedented effort to reopen classrooms in the capital city of Santa Fe and shore up staffing across the state.

New Mexico has been struggling for years to recruit and retain educators, leaving teaching routinely to long-term substitutes who do not have full teaching credentials.

Her administration says school districts and preschools are seeking at least 800 substitute teachers and day care workers for shifts ranging from one classroom period to the entire day. They’re also asking state bureaucrats to volunteer to serve.

Other states have worked to mobilize state workers and National Guard soldiers to support schools. Last year, Massachusetts mobilized its National Guard, first to support COVID-19 testing on school campuses, then to drive school buses. On Tuesday, Oklahoma allowed state workers to volunteer as school substitutes while continuing to receive their salaries.

But New Mexico is the first state to report recruiting troops into the classroom in response to COVID-19 staffing shortages.

Members of the Guard will serve on active duty, drawing their usual pay. State workers who teach in classrooms will get marked as paid leave that doesn’t subtract from individual vacation allotments.

The governor said state workers are encouraged to participate in a spirit of public service and that no one is being drafted. The state hopes to quickly deploy 500 new substitute teachers and day care workers.

“We’ve determined that we have enough state employees, with the volunteer support with the Guard, to get to that 500 fairly readily, and that’s just looking at key departments like the education department and veterans department,” Lujan Grisham said at a news conference on the steps of a vacant high school in Santa Fe.

Omicron surge

A surge in infections linked to the omicron variant among school staff and teachers prompted a weeklong switch to remote classes at Santa Fe Public Schools that could end as soon as Monday.

State public education officials say volunteers from the National Guard and state agencies can qualify for substitute teaching with as little as two hours of training and a two-step background check. School districts will decide whether military personnel appear in uniform or casual dress.

The recruiting program seeks volunteers from a pool of 16,000 state workers and 4,000 troops.

Republican House Minority Leader Jim Townsend of Artesia said the governor is calling in the wrong people to resolve a crisis of her own making.

“She wants to be a hero when her administration does something unusual … just to cover up her failure to put together a plan that works,” Townsend said. “They’re not teachers. That’s not what they were trained to do.”

Amid longstanding teacher shortages, the Democrat-led Legislature is weighing proposals to recruit and retain teachers with a minimum 7% pay increase for all public school staff, increased minimum teacher salaries at various career stages and spending to pay off teachers’ student debts.

“Even before COVID, I had a big need for substitute teachers,” said state Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, formerly a school district superintendent at Los Alamos. “Now we’ve got the omicron variant.”

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas builder buys shuttered golf course, plans 1,600 homes
Las Vegas builder buys shuttered golf course, plans 1,600 homes
2
Maxx Crosby caught off guard with firing of Mike Mayock
Maxx Crosby caught off guard with firing of Mike Mayock
3
Personal injury attorney accused of stalking, stealing, threats. He faces disbarment.
Personal injury attorney accused of stalking, stealing, threats. He faces disbarment.
4
‘Mattress Mack’ loses $4.7M in 6 days betting football
‘Mattress Mack’ loses $4.7M in 6 days betting football
5
Popular Russian bakery popping up in the Las Vegas Valley
Popular Russian bakery popping up in the Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Emergency medical technician Thomas Hoang, 29, of Emergency Ambulance Service, pushes a gurney ...
California ambulances wait hours with patients at hospitals
By Amy Taxin The Associated Press

Emergency health workers in California on Wednesday blasted hours-long waits to transfer patients from ambulances to hospital emergency rooms in what they said were chronic delays worsened by the nearly two-year coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump is shown on Sept. 25, 2021, in Perry, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
How much is Donald Trump really worth?
By Dawn Allcot GoBankingRates.com

Former President Donald Trump isn’t shy about his business acumen or his vast riches — but how wealthy is he currently?

 
Free N95 masks coming to US pharmacies, health centers
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

 
Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted that he has “outperformed” expectations.

An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United A ...
Airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

It wasn’t immediately clear whether airlines took into account that mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon agreed this week to pause the rollout of the new high-speed wireless service near key airports.

The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free ...
Website launches for ordering free COVID-19 home tests
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves t ...
Storm Izzy pummels third of country, heads up East Coast
By Pamela Sampson and Kim Chandler The Associated Press

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida.

 
More worrisome variants expected after omicron, scientists say
By Laura Ungar The Associated Press

“The faster omicron spreads, the more opportunities there are for mutation, potentially leading to more variants,” Leonardo Martinez, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston University, said.

A Texas state trooper blocks traffic on a road leading to a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue where ...
‘Prayers answered’: All Texas synagogue hostages safe, captor killed
By Jake Bleiberg, Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Authorities said a man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

Read More