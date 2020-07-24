103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

New Orleans closes bars, bans takeout booze sales

The Associated Press
July 24, 2020 - 4:15 pm
 

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans’ mayor is shutting down the city’s bars because of rising coronavirus numbers and is also forbidding restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks to go.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday that some lines of people waiting to buy drinks were so long they became “a gathering in themselves, and no mask-wearing and the like.”

Cantrell says the city is seeing daily increases in confirmed coronavirus cases about double its threshold of 50 a day for more relaxed rules. The rule against take-out sales of alcoholic drinks takes effect at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The mayor’s orders came as the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases, for a total of 103,734. New Orleans’ total rose 103, to 9,752.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
2
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains
3
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
4
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
5
CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
Hurricane Douglas nears Hawaii as pandemic flares up
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

The first hurricane to threaten the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is presenting new challenges to Hawaii officials long accustomed to tropical storms.

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives the latest Arizona coronavirus update during a news co ...
Arizona reports nearly 3,400 new daily virus cases, 89 deaths
The Associated Press

Hospitalizations for the virus have dropped significantly in the past two weeks, with 2,844 people being treated as of Thursday. That’s down from the July 13 peak of 3,517 people.

City municipal crews help guide the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park as it is removed ...
2 Christopher Columbus statues taken down at Chicago parks
The Associated Press

Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks were taken down early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

In this July 13, 2020, file photo a For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop during the coronavirus ...
Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return, poll shows
By Josh Boak and Emily Swanson The Associated Press

Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.

 
Trump calls off GOP convention events in Florida
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., replaces his face mask after speaking at news co ...
States, cities push for aid as Washington bickers
By / RJ

States and local governments made a coordinated push for additional coronavirus relief on Thursday, but stark differences were still being debated among the House, Senate and President Trump.

Waves break as Tropical Storm Olivia approaches Oahu, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 in Laie, Hawaii ...
Hurricane Douglas could threaten Hawaii this weekend
The Associated Press

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Douglas was centered about 1,785 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, Wednesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

In this July 11, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a h ...
US labs buckle amid testing surge as world cases top 15M
By Matthew Perrone, Tammy Webber and Matt Sedensky The Associated Press

With the U.S. tally of infections at 3.9 million Wednesday and new cases surging, the bottlenecks are creating problems for workers kept off the job while awaiting results, nursing homes struggling to keep the virus out and for the labs themselves, dealing with a crushing workload.

Federal officers use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Mat ...
Judge hears Oregon motion to restrain federal agents
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

The lawsuit, filed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, alleges that federal agents sent by President Donald Trump have arrested people with no probable cause, whisked protesters away in unmarked cars and used excessive force to quell the unrest.

Read More