94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

New Orleans floods as Gulf Coast braces for rains up to 15 inches

By Chevel Johnson and Janet McConnaughey The Associated Press
July 10, 2019 - 10:21 am
 

NEW ORLEANS — A storm swamped streets in New Orleans and prompted a tornado warning near the city Wednesday as concerns grew that even worse weather is on the way to Louisiana and other states along the Gulf of Mexico.

Garbage containers tilted on their sides and pieces of wood floated down rain-swollen streets in New Orleans. Water was up to the doors of many cars during the morning rush hour.

The storms were associated with a broad area of disturbed weather in the Gulf that’s expected to strengthen by this weekend when it threatens the region with torrential rain.

Top of the levees

Once it becomes more intense, the weather system could push the already swollen Mississippi River precariously close to the tops of levees that protect New Orleans, forecasters said.

“There could be a considerable amount of overtopping of Mississippi River levees in Plaquemines Parish on both the east bank and the west bank,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a Wednesday news conference.

The parish is just southeast of New Orleans and includes many of the city’s suburbs.

But it’s not just New Orleans that’s at risk, the governor said. National Guard troops and high-water vehicles will be positioned all over the state, he said.

“The entire coast of Louisiana is at play in this storm, and we’re talking about as much as 10 to 15 inches of rain over a 24-hour period that will start Friday so that is a short time period for such intense rain,” Bel Edwards said.

The governor said he would declare a statewide emergency later Wednesday.

The low pressure area Wednesday was over water, south of the Florida Panhandle. It was expected to strengthen into a storm as it moved west through the Gulf’s warm waters.

7 inches fell this morning

Lines of thunderstorms associated with the system on Wednesday extended far out in into the Gulf and battered New Orleans, were as much as 7 inches of rain hit the New Orleans metropolitan area over a three-hour period Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

It’s expected to get much worse in the days ahead.

Parts of Louisiana could see up to 12 inches of rain by Monday, with heavier amounts possible in some spots, forecasters said.

Mississippi and Texas were also at risk of torrential rains.

The National Weather Service said New Orleans is protected to a river level of 20 feet, but it was forecast to rise above flood stage to 19 feet by Friday.

———

Associated Press writers Kevin McGill and Rebecca Santana in New Orleans; and Jeff Martin in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a June 19, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell concludes a news conferen ...
Powell signals that interest rate cut could be coming soon
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that “many” Fed officials believe a weakening global economy and rising trade tensions have strengthened the case for looser interest-rate policies.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a town hall on ...
‘Middle Class Joe’ Biden earned more than $15M after leaving White House
By Stephen Braun The Associated Press

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, took in more than $15 million since leaving the Obama White House, according to newly released documents, catapulting the Democratic presidential candidate into millionaire status and denting the working-class aura he’s developed over decades.

In a June 28, 2016, file photo, surgeons work on a kidney during a kidney transplant surgery at ...
Trump orders revamp of kidney care to spur transplants, home dialysis
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is directing the government to revamp the nation’s care for kidney disease, so that more people whose kidneys fail have a chance at early transplants and home dialysis — along with better prevention.

A worker hangs signs at City Hall one day ahead of a ticker-tape parade for the U.S. Women's Wo ...
New York City to honor Women’s World Cup champs
By Ali Swenson The Associated Press

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will reign supreme once again Wednesday in New York City’s Canyon of Heroes.