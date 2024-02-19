66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

New storm slams California; airport closed, several rescued on rivers

The Associated Press
February 19, 2024 - 3:57 pm
 
Updated February 19, 2024 - 5:24 pm
Kennedy Shoemaker, 2, of Simi Valley, tries out her rain gear on a puddle at the Ronald Reagan ...
Kennedy Shoemaker, 2, of Simi Valley, tries out her rain gear on a puddle at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
An apartment building roof is covered with a plastic tarp under heavy rain in Los Angeles, Mond ...
An apartment building roof is covered with a plastic tarp under heavy rain in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
People walk with umbrellas and ponchos in the resort district near Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif ...
People walk with umbrellas and ponchos in the resort district near Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)
A woman walk under the rain in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A woman walk under the rain in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A shopping cart without wheels sits in the heavy rain in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (A ...
A shopping cart without wheels sits in the heavy rain in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Kite surfer Robert Rice hydrofoils off the Belmont Shore in Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. ...
Kite surfer Robert Rice hydrofoils off the Belmont Shore in Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SAN FRANCISCO — Another wet winter storm swamped California with heavy rainfall on Monday, flooding the runways at a regional airport and leading to several rescues on swollen rivers and creeks.

The Santa Barbara airport, on the state’s central coast, closed Monday after as much as 10 inches of rain had fallen in the area by noon, covering the runways with water.

“Commercial flights have been canceled, general aviation operations are paused, and the Terminal is closed,” airport officials said in a statement posted on social media. “For info about specific flights, please contact your airline directly.”

The National Weather Service had warned that California’s central coast was at risk of “significant flooding,” with up to 5 inches of rain predicted for many areas and isolated rain totals of 10 inches possible in the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez mountain ranges as the storm headed toward greater Los Angeles.

The storm is expected to move through quicker than the devastating atmospheric river that parked itself over Southern California earlier this month, turning roads into rivers, causing hundreds of landslides and killing at least nine people.

Moderate showers were reported Monday afternoon but more rain was expected to impact the state through the night and into Tuesday, forecasters said.

River rescues

The storm had already led to a number a rescues, including in San Luis Obispo County, where crews helped three people out of the rising Salinas River in the city of Paso Robles. Firefighters were getting ready to train on swift-water rescues when they received word that someone was stranded on an island in the river, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Battalion Chief Scott Hallett told KSBY-TV.

Farther to the north, firefighters rescued two people from the top of their vehicle, which had stalled in flood waters in Sloughhouse, a community about 20 miles southeast of Sacramento, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Hours earlier, a man was rescued along a creek in El Dorado Hills, northeast of Sacramento. The man, who had been camping in the area, was trapped in a tree as floodwaters rose, El Dorado Hills Deputy Fire Chief Dave Brady told KCRA-TV.

Thunderstorms in valleys around the state capital on Monday could bring “brief tornadoes, large amounts of small hail, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds,” the weather service in Sacramento warned on X.

Residents in the region, including Sacramento, Chico, Yuba City, Stockton and Modesto, “are advised to pay close attention to the weather,” the office said later in a separate statement.

Kelly Curtis, a personal trainer in Long Beach, prepared by getting sandbags to protect her home where she has a training studio in the garage.

“I don’t think it will be as bad as the last storm, but last time I got flooded and I kept the sandbags just in case,” she said.

Forecasters said the storm would be strong enough to cause problems including flash flooding and power outages. Flood watches and warnings were issued in coastal and mountain areas up and down the state.

Several feet of snow is possible at elevations above about 6,800 feet across the Sierra Nevada, the weather service said. Motorists were urged to avoid mountain routes.

“Consider completing Sierra travel during the day Sunday, or rescheduling to later next week,” said the weather service office in Reno, Nevada. The office issued a backcountry avalanche watch for the greater Lake Tahoe area and the eastern Sierra in Inyo and Mono counties.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center Saturday and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: What Biden sounds like to normal Americans
CARTOONS: What Biden sounds like to normal Americans
2
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
3
Super Bowl vs. F1: ‘Like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl vs. F1: ‘Like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
4
CARTOON: Hit him in the wallet
CARTOON: Hit him in the wallet
5
Where are the most expensive, cheapest homes in the Las Vegas Valley?
Where are the most expensive, cheapest homes in the Las Vegas Valley?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a gathering of Jewish leaders at the Museum of ...
Israeli military releases video showing youngest hostage
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy Associated Press

The Israeli military released a video Monday showing what is believed to be the youngest hostage soon after his kidnapping on Oct. 7.

In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the ...
Houthi rebels’ attack severely damages a Belize-flagged ship
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists damaged a Belize-flagged ship traveling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Hannah Gomez holds up her Stanley cup water bottle at USC University Village.(Dania Maxwell/Los ...
Nevada woman files lawsuit against Stanley over lead in cups
By Paige Cornwell and Vonnai Phair The Seattle Times

The Seattle-based parent company behind the viral Stanley tumbler faces more lawsuits accusing it of intentionally misleading consumers about the presence of lead in its products.

More stories
Another round of wet winter storms strikes California
Another round of wet winter storms strikes California
What to expect as second ‘Pineapple Express’ wallops California
What to expect as second ‘Pineapple Express’ wallops California
‘Pineapple Express’ sweeps California as February begins — PHOTOS
‘Pineapple Express’ sweeps California as February begins — PHOTOS
Second powerful storm in days blows into California
Second powerful storm in days blows into California
LA sees nealy 500 mudslides during ‘historic storm’ — PHOTOS
LA sees nealy 500 mudslides during ‘historic storm’ — PHOTOS
Sunny Saturday: Good weekend to be blessed by Las Vegas weather
Sunny Saturday: Good weekend to be blessed by Las Vegas weather