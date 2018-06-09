Nation and World

New team to manage nuclear weapons lab in New Mexico

By Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press
June 9, 2018 - 3:31 pm
 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Overseeing a top nuclear weapons laboratory that has had security and safety problems will be the responsibility of a new management team that includes two universities and a research firm that does work around the world, the U.S. government announced Friday.

The National Nuclear Security Administration chose Triad National Security LLC as the winning bidder to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory, the birthplace of the atomic bomb. Comprised of Ohio-based Battelle Memorial Institute, Texas A&M University and the University of California, the team will begin taking over later this year.

The contract — worth an estimated $2.5 billion a year — marks a big step as federal officials look to get the lab back on track after safety lapses and missed goals.

The lab in recent years has mishandled plutonium and mistakenly shipped nuclear material to other federal facilities via a commercial cargo plane. It also inappropriately packaged waste that led to a radiation release and a nearly three-year closure of the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository.

Criticism of the lab’s safety record has intensified as the federal government pushes to restart production of plutonium cores for the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

Consortium formed

Following serious concerns about management more than a decade ago, the University of California formed a consortium with Bechtel and other private companies to become Los Alamos National Security LLC.

Problems persisted, however, and federal officials announced in 2015 that the contract wouldn’t be renewed due to missed performance goals.

The National Nuclear Security Administration followed up in 2017 with a request for proposals that called for the would-be contractor to foster a “security conscious culture,” something watchdog groups have said has been missing at the lab.

NNSA Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty didn’t address the lab’s previous problems in a statement issued Friday. Instead, she mentioned its history of scientific innovations related to national security.

“The lab will continue to be a critical resource to ensure the future safety and security of the United States as we begin work on new endeavors, like the effort to recapitalize our plutonium pit mission,” she said.

Gordon-Hagerty was referring to a recent recommendation by her agency that Los Alamos each year produce at least 30 plutonium cores — the triggers for nuclear warheads.

Production of the cores has been based at Los Alamos since the 1990s, although none have been turned out since 2011 because of safety problems and concerns about a lack of accountability.

At least 50 cores, also known as pits, will be produced each year at the U.S. Energy Department’s Savanna River Site in South Carolina under the recommendations outlined in May.

The effort is worth hundreds of jobs and billions of dollars in federal funding that would be needed to either revamp existing buildings or construct new factories to support the work.

The National Nuclear Security Administration said Triad was “the best value” when all factors were considered and will provide future stability for up to 10 years if all contract options are exercised.

Benefit for Texas A&M

The contract is a boon for U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s alma mater. Texas A&M regents who authorized pursuit of the deal include some of Perry’s biggest political donors and his personal attorney.

Asked whether Perry, a former governor of Texas, spoke with Texas A&M officials or regents during the bidding process, A&M System spokesman Laylan Copelin on Friday referred to a brief statement that didn’t address Perry’s possible involvement.

In that statement, University of California and Texas A&M officials said they were committed to building on seven decades of world-class research and innovation at Los Alamos.

The National Nuclear Security Administration said Perry played no role in the evaluation or selection of Triad.

Asked about the lab’s troubled history, the University of California’s Office of the President said it could not provide any more information about the new management team’s plans until the transition begins later this year.

The University of California has played a role in management since the lab’s inception in the 1940s as part of the Manhattan Project.

Watchdog groups that have been critical of the safety lapses at the New Mexico lab were concerned about the University of California’s continued role and political influence in that state.

Greg Mello with the Los Alamos Study Group questioned whether the universities, Battelle and the other companies will be able to keep clear lines of responsibility.

ad-high_impact_4
News
Judge Sandra Pomrenze's comment about girl's hair
Nevada Races Full of Women From Both Sides
It's already been a historic election season for women in politics. Record numbers of women are running for political office all over the country - including Nevada. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
East Las Vegas home damaged by fire
Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in east Las Vegas Thursday morning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
911 call: Mom tries to get to son shot at Route 91
A woman stuck on the interstate during the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, tries to get to her son. 911 call released by Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas 911 caller reports people shot on Oct. 1
A 911 caller on Oct. 1, 2017, reports several people shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.
911 call from woman under stage in Las Vegas shooting
A 911 call from a woman underneath the stage at the Route 91 Harvest festival during the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting.
LVCVA facing scandal over gift cards
LVCVA is facing a growing scandal over airline gift cards. LVCVA bought $90,000 in Southwest Airline gift cards between 2012 and 2017. Now auditors can’t account for more than $50,000 of the cards. CEO Rossi Ralenkotter and his family used $16,207 in gift cards on 56 trips. Brig Lawson, the senior director of business partnerships, was responsible for buying and distributing the cards. He recently resigned.
Siblings separated in the foster care system get a day together
St. Jude's Ranch for Children and Cowabunga Bay Cares program partnered to bring 75 siblings together for the day to play on the water slides and in the pools at the Henderson water park. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People flee the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017
Las Vegas police released footage from a camera on Mandalay Bay of the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017
Aaliyah Inghram awarded medal of courage
Aaliyah Inghram, a 10-year-old girl who was shot while protecting her 18-month-old brother and 4-year-old cousin during a shooting on May 8, awarded medal of courage. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegans Pack Public Lands Open House
A crowd filled the Clark County Library conference room Tuesday afternoon where Clark County officials hold their first -- and possibly only -- public meeting on plans to open almost 39,000 acres of federal land for development just outside the Las Vegas metropolitan area. County commissioners are set to vote June 19 on a potentially controversial resolution seeking federal legislation that would set aside tens of thousands of acres for conservation while giving Nevada’s largest community more room to grow. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police search Henderson Constable's home and office
Las Vegas police served search warrants Tuesday at Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell's home and office. The investigation was sparked by a Las Vegas Review-Journal story showing Mitchell wrote himself $70,000 in checks, used ATMs at casinos and video poker bars, and traveled to places his adult children live. All using county funds. Police refused to comment but Mitchell's attorney said he did nothing wrong.
Vegas Golden Knights fans shows his colors for community
Vegas Golden Knights superfan Lynn Groesbeck has wrapped his new truck with Knights logos and images. He loves how the Golden Knights are bringing community back to Las Vegas. People stop him on the street to take photos and share his support. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Acting Coach Daryl Morris on His Craft
Acting coach Daryl Morris, whose father Bobby was Elvis Presley's conductor in Las Vegas, discusses his craft and how he leads his own classes. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Constable wanted county funds to fight Review-Journal investigation
The Las Vegas Review-Journal asked for public records to investigate constable spending. But Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell hired outside counsel to fight the request. And he wanted the county to pay nearly $7,500 for those attorneys. The county declined. And records show the constable's office owes taxpayers $700,000. County officials said the money will be repaid over three years. Mitchell abandoned his re-election before the Review-Journal story ran.
BalanceVille Art Car Rides High Above First Friday
First Friday attendees got to ride in BalanceVille, a Burning Man art car that rises 50 feet in the air on a hydraulic lift. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Mecum Las Vegas Auction Draws Motorcycle Enthusiasts
Motorcycle enthusiasts descended on South Point Casino Friday for the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction, which featured 600 vintage and collectible motorcycles and bikes. The auction is set to return to Las Vegas in January with more than 1,700 lots. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Groups Protest Separation of Immigrant Families
Advocacy groups rallied outside of the Federal Justice Tower in Las Vegas Friday to protest the separation of families and children in immigration custody. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Henderson
A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the 215 Beltway near Stephanie Street in Henderson on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Convicted Killer Strohmeyer Wants Parole
Jeremy Strohmeyer, convicted of sexually assaulting and killing 7-year-old Sherrice Iverson in a Primm casino restroom 20 years ago, plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence without parole. Strohmeyer was 18 years and 7 months old at the time. He argues that his lawyers pressured him into the deal. Adolescence expert Laurence Steinberg testified Thursday that even those over the age of 18 are not fully developed intellectually and emotionally. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deaf woman rescued from house fire
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 11:20 Tuesday night at 4516 Mark Ave. A fire started in the back yard and spread up the back side of the house and into the second floor. Flames and thick, dark smoke billowed from the home. No one inside was injured, but a firefighter did suffer a cut to his hand and was hospitalized. The cause of the fire is not yet known
Firefighter hospitalized with cut
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 11:20 Tuesday night at 4516 Mark Ave. A fire started in the back yard and spread up the back side of the house and into the second floor. Flames and thick, dark smoke billowed from the home. No one inside was injured, but a firefighter did suffer a cut to his hand and was hospitalized. The cause of the fire is not yet known
Hair, tattoo and nail salons get into the Vegas Golden Knights spirit
Las Vegas barbers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are using the Vegas Golden Knights logos in their creations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First Las Vegas Peet's Coffee Opens in Summerlin
Coffee lovers for years, Brad and Deanna Riccardi opened the first stand-alone Peet's Coffee cafe in Summerlin earlier this year. The couple plans to open at least six more of the Berkeley, California-based coffee roaster stores in the next few years. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday traffic on Interstate 15
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 as visitors head toward Southern California after the Memorial Day weekend. (RTC Fast Cameras)
Forgotten battle of World War II
American forces reclaimed remote Attu Island on May 30, 1943, after a 19-day campaign known as World War II's forgotten battle. Much of the fighting was hand-to-hand, waged in dense fog and winds of up to 120 mph. Casualties were high; only 28 of 2,500 Japanese soldiers survived. More than 500 U.S. soldiers died in the "forgotten battle." American forces had trained in California for desert combat and were not prepared for the harsh Alaska weather. On the final assault on U.S. forces on May 29 1943, 200 Japanese soldiers were killed and another 500 held grenades to their bellies and pulled the pins. The battle for Attu proved to be unimportant to the rest of the war, but American planes did use the island to bomb the northernmost reaches of Japan.
Father-Daughter Relationship Inspired UNLV Grad's Research, Career
Breanna Boppre is UNLV's first doctoral graduate of criminal justice. She grew up having to visit her father in jail and has used that experience to pursue her studies in criminal justice reform and improving the incarceration system. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alexa roots for Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup
Alexa, from Amazon's Echo smart speaker, is rooting for the Las Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup.
Defense attorneys wrap up closing arguments in David Copperfield civil trial
Defense attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments in David Copperfield civil trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. A British tourist is suing Copperfield, his company and others claiming he suffered a traumatic brain injury after participating in an illusion in which the magician appears to make 13 people vanish. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump talks about how to pronounce "Nevada"
At the United States Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning on May 25, 2018, President Donald Trump discusses how to pronounce "Nevada."
More in Nation and World
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like