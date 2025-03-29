74°F
Nation and World

New U.S. strikes against Houthi terrorists kill at least 1 in Yemen

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows four B-2 stealth bombers parked at Camp Thunder ...
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows four B-2 stealth bombers parked at Camp Thunder Cove in Diego Garcia on Saturday, March 29, 2025, as a U.S. airstrike campaign continues against Yemen's Houthi rebels. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows an airstrip on Mayun Island, also known as Peri ...
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows an airstrip on Mayun Island, also known as Perim Island, in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Yemen on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
In this image made from video, smoke rises after a blast in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 28, 202 ...
In this image made from video, smoke rises after a blast in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo)
More Stories
FILE - People march following a Pride rally at the Utah State Capitol Friday, June 2, 2023, in ...
Utah bans LGBTQ+ pride flags in schools, government buildings
Firemen inspect the area after an Israeli army strike in the suburb of Dahiye, Beirut, Friday M ...
Israel strikes Beirut as ceasefire with Hezbollah frays
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a Lithuanian engineer probes through mud for solid gro ...
US, Lithuanian forces struggle to recover 4 soldiers in submerged armored vehicle
TSA agents check the bags of travelers at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International in this Review-Jo ...
Bill introduced to abolish TSA in support of private security
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
March 29, 2025 - 1:18 pm
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Suspected U.S. airstrikes pounded Yemen overnight into Saturday, reportedly killing at least one person as the American military acknowledged earlier bombing a major military site in the heart of Sanaa controlled by the Houthi terrorists.

The full extent of the damage and possible casualties wasn’t immediately clear. The attacks followed a night of airstrikes early Friday that appeared particularly intense compared to other days in the campaign that began March 15.

An Associated Press review has found the new American operation under President Donald Trump appears more extensive than those under former President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, satellite photos analyzed by the AP show a mysterious airstrip just off Yemen in a key maritime chokepoint now appears ready to accept flights and B-2 bombers within striking distance of the country Saturday.

The strikes into Saturday targeted multiple areas in Yemen under the control of the Iranian-backed Houthis, including the capital, Sanaa, and in the governorates of al-Jawf and Saada, Houthi-controlled media reported. The strikes in Saada killed one person and wounded four others, the Houthi-run SABA news agency said.

Many of the strikes haven’t been fully acknowledged by the Houthis — or the U.S. military — while the terrorists also tightly control access on the ground.

One strike early Friday, however, has been confirmed by the U.S. military’s Central Command, which oversees its Mideast operations. It posted a black-and-white video early Saturday showing an airstrike targeting a site in Yemen. While it didn’t identify the location, an AP analysis of the footage’s details corresponds to a known strike Friday in Sanaa. The footage shows the bomb striking the military’s general command headquarters held by the Houthis.

The new campaign of airstrikes, which the Houthis now say have killed at least 58 people, started after the group threatened to begin targeting “Israeli” ships againp. The rebels in the past have had a loose definition of what constitutes an Israeli ship, meaning other vessels could be targeted as well.

THE LATEST
Firemen inspect the area after an Israeli army strike in the suburb of Dahiye, Beirut, Friday M ...
Israel strikes Beirut as ceasefire with Hezbollah frays
By Paul Wallace and Kateryna Kadabashy Bloomberg News

Israel’s military struck Beirut for the first time since a ceasefire with the Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah started in November.

Used vehicles are seen at a Toyota dealership in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, March 27, 2025. ( ...
Cars under $30K risk becoming a casualty of Trump’s tariffs
David Welch, Bloomberg News

President Trump’s tariffs on automobile imports set to take effect next week are expected to drive up costs across the industry, raising sticker prices by thousands of dollars.

Alexander Daniel, DDS, left, demonstrates fluoride treatment on resident Cameron Onken, right, ...
Utah becomes 1st state to ban fluoride in public drinking water
By Matthew Brown and Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

The ban, which is effective May 7, comes weeks after U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has expressed skepticism about water fluoridation, was sworn into office.

This combination of photos shows Yolanda Saldívar, who is serving a life sentence at the P ...
Woman who killed music icon Selena has been denied parole
By Juan A. Lozano Associated Press

The woman convicted of killing Selena Quintanilla-Perez has been denied parole after spending decades behind bars for fatally shooting the singer in 1995.

