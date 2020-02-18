42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

New virus poses ‘enormous’ risks, says UN leader

By Kathy Gannon The Associated Press
February 18, 2020 - 5:31 am
 

LAHORE, Pakistan — The U.N. secretary general said Tuesday that the virus outbreak that began in China poses “a very dangerous situation” for the world, but “is not out of control.”

Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, Antonio Guterres said that “the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.”

Guterres said his greatest worry was a spread of the virus to areas with “less capacity in their health service,” particularly some African countries. The World Health Organization is looking into how to help handle such a development, he added.

Egypt recently reported its first case of the virus, raising fears of its spread to the African continent.

The outbreak has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

98 more deaths in China

China on Tuesday reported 1,886 new cases and 98 more deaths. That raised the number of deaths in mainland China to 1,868 and the total number of confirmed cases to 72,436.

Travel to and from the worst-hit central China region was associated with the initial cases of COVID-19 confirmed abroad. But Japan, Singapore and South Korea have identified new cases without clear ties to China or previously known patients, raising concern of the virus spreading locally.

A report saying the disease outbreak has caused a mild illness in most people raised optimism among global health authorities.

The U.N. chief was in Pakistan for a conference on 40 years of refugees fleeing neighboring war-torn Afghanistan.

World is ‘chaotic’

In his interview with the AP, Guterres said that today’s world is a “chaotic” one beset by multiple crises.

He decried the horrors of Syria’s nine-year-old civil war. The U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has warned that the most recent exodus of refugees there — nearing 900,000 people fleeing fighting in the northwest Idlib region — risks being the biggest humanitarian disaster of the 21st century.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has, however, vowed to fight rebels in the country to the bitter end. Backed by Iran and Russia, his forces are making rapid progress against the last rebel-held enclaves in northern Syria. Turkey backs opposition fighters there and has sent troops in to try stopping the Syrian advance.

Some 3 million Syrian civilians are sheltering in those last rebel-held areas and many of them have been forced out into make-shift shelters and camps amid harsh winter conditions.

The suffering of Syrians is “horrible,” Guterres said. He called for an immediate cease-fire, urging Turkey, Russia and Iran to find a political solution.

Turning to the Libyan civil war, Guterres bemoaned the blatant violations of a U.N.-imposed arms embargo on the North African country.

Foreign powers have intervened in oil-rich Libya’s conflict, apparently jockeying for control over its resources while supporting its rival west- and east-based leaders.

“How many countries in Libya are interfering with the conflict and independent of an arms embargo, decided by the Security Council, they go on providing both personnel and equipment to Libya?” he asked.

Western Libyan forces rely on military assistance from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. On the other side, Turkey, Italy and Qatar support the embattled Tripoli-based government in the country’s east.

Some blame for 3 top world powers

The U.N. chief put some of the blame for the state of world affairs on the three leading powers, the United States, Russia and China, calling their relationship “dysfunctional.” He said it has paralyzed the U.N. Security Council.

“It is clear that we live in the moment where chaos risks to transform our world in something much more unstable,” he said.

Earlier in his four-day visit, Guterres called on other countries to support Pakistan and show similar leadership in handling refugee flows in South Asia and around the world.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this July 8, 1937 file photo, President Franklin D. Roosevelt stops briefly to pin an Eagle ...
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
By David Crary The Associated Press

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.

Jackson, Miss., homeowners use shovels to work their way through Pearl River floodwater in this ...
With rain 400% of normal, dam operators face flood control dilemma
By Rogelio V. Solis and Michael Warren The Associated Press

“It absolutely kills you, knowing that” houses are getting destroyed downstream from the dam, TVA spokesman Jim Hopson told The Associated Press on Monday.

In a Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, gives a bouquet of flo ...
Virus fears rise after Cambodia accepts ship, woman tests positive
By Sopheng Cheang, Eileen Ng, and Grant Peck The Associated Press

News over the weekend that an 83-year-old American woman who was on the ship and flew from Cambodia to Malaysia was found to be carrying the virus froze further movement of the passengers and crew of the MS Westerdam.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, shakes hands with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani,during ...
US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreement, official says
By Matthew Lee and Kathy Gannon The Associated Press

The truce agreement that will take effect “very soon” and could lead to withdrawals of American troops from Afghanistan, a senior official said.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Friday, Feb. ...
Weinstein saw victims as ‘complete disposables,’ says prosecutor
By Michael R. Sisak and Tom Hays The Associated Press

“The universe is run by me and they don’t get to complain when they get stepped on, spit on, demoralized and, yes, raped and abused by me — the king,” Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said, mimicking Weinstein.

A man wearing a face mask carries a Valentine's Day bouquet as he rides a scooter in Hangzhou i ...
6 Chinese medical workers die, 1.7K infected by virus
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Confirmed cases in mainland China rose to 63,851 by the end of Thursday, up 5,090 from the previous day. The death toll rose 121 to 1,380.

A doctor checks the conditions of a patient in Jinyintan Hospital, designated for critical COVI ...
Virus deaths in China spike under new method of counting
By Yanan Wang The Associated Press

The death toll in China reached 1,367, up 254 from the previous day. The number of confirmed cases jumped 15,152 to 59,804. The unusually large increases were due to the change in Hubei’s approach.