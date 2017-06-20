ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

New York City rat sets sight on big bag of garbage

The Associated Press
June 20, 2017 - 10:47 am
 
Updated June 20, 2017 - 10:53 am

NEW YORK — A woman has produced a viral video after encountering a New York City rat trying to flee with a large bag of garbage.

Leigh Conner says she saw a moving trash bag last week in the Brooklyn neighborhood while she was getting on her bike. She tells WABC-TV she started filming when she saw a rat was causing the bag to move, dragging the much larger trash bag across the sidewalk.

The video, titled “Pizza rat strikes again,” shows the rat pulling out what appears to be a thrown-away pizza from the bag and running into a hole in the ground.

The rat eventually left the pizza behind after running away.

