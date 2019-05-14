70°F
Nation and World

New York frat suspended after video shows puppy forced to drink beer

The Associated Press
May 14, 2019 - 7:40 am
 

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A fraternity in New York has been suspended from hosting events on campus after officials viewed a video showing a small dog being held upside down and sprayed in the mouth with a liquid from what appears to be a beer keg.

Newsday reports that Alpha Epsilon Pi sanctioned its Hempstead chapter at Hofstra University on Long Island with a “cease and desist” order on Sunday following the Saturday incident.

The university called the behavior “unacceptable” and said the chapter has been “placed on interim suspension pending an investigation.” A fraternity spokesman says they hope to use the incident as a teaching moment.

The 10-month-old spaniel is owned by a fraternity member and is in the possession of the Nassau County SPCA.

Officials say the dog is doing fine.

