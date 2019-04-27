New York police rescues goat

In this April 24, 2019 image made from video provided by the NYPD, a New York City police officer holds a pygmy goat after it was found wandering around a backyard in the Queens borough of New York. Police brought the goat to a city animal shelter and it will be brought to the Skylands Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, N.J. (New York City Police Department via AP)

NEW YORK — “There’s a new GOAT in town, and it’s not @TomBrady…”

That’s what the New York Police Department tweeted after rescuing a crying pygmy goat that had mysteriously wandered into a Queens backyard this past week.

Officers named it Josh and delivered it to a city animal shelter for a meal of hay.

Josh will soon go to the Skylands animal sanctuary in New Jersey, where Jon Stewart and wife, Tracey, sent a bull headed to a slaughterhouse that escaped on a Queens street three years ago.

In a video police released Friday, an officer is seen cradling the goat in her arms, saying, “It’s OK. … He’s so cute.”

And no, it’s not Brady, whose nickname, GOAT, stands for the “greatest of all time.”