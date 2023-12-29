54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

New York Times reveals gruesome details of sexual violence during Oct. 7

Israel Hayom
December 29, 2023 - 10:47 am
 
Updated December 29, 2023 - 10:51 am
FILE - The site of a music festival near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, on ...
FILE - The site of a music festival near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israeli officials say victim testimony and evidence gathered by rights groups indicate that Hamas militants carried out widespread sexual and gender-based crimes during their Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, W ...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - The body of a killed Hamas militant lies on the ground at the site of a music festival, ...
FILE - The body of a killed Hamas militant lies on the ground at the site of a music festival, near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. At least 260 Israeli festivalgoers were killed during the attack. Israeli officials say victim testimony and evidence gathered by rights groups indicate that Hamas militants carried out widespread sexual and gender-based crimes during their Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)

Everywhere Hamas terrorists struck on Oct. 7 — at the rave near Kibbuz Re’im, at the military bases along the Gaza border, and kibbutz after kibbutz — they brutalized women, the New York Times reported, citing Israeli officials.

An extensive, two-month New York Times investigation determined these assaults on women were not random, isolated incidents but rather part of a greater pattern of Hamas-perpetrated gender-based violence.

For months, Israeli activists strongly condemned U.N. Secretary General António Guterres along with the U.N. Women agency for failing to promptly acknowledge initial allegations of abuse until weeks post-attack.

“I say to the women’s rights organizations, to the human rights organizations, you’ve heard of the rape of Israeli women, horrible atrocities, sexual mutilation — where the hell are you?” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a news conference earlier this month, switching to English to emphasize the point.

President Joe Biden has called the reports of sexual violence “appalling” and has urged the world to condemn “horrific accounts of unimaginable cruelty.”

New York Times journalists pinpointed no less than seven sites where available evidence suggests Israeli women and girls endured sexual violation or mutilation.

A man hiding in a pit during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on an outdoor music festival in Israel said he heard someone nearby screaming she was being raped.

Elsewhere in the area, a combat paramedic saw the body of a young woman with her legs open, her pants pulled down, and what looked like semen on her lower back.

An army reservist who was tasked with identifying those killed by the terrorists said some of the women were found wearing only bloodied underwear.

Such accounts given to The Associated Press, along with assessments by an Israeli rights group, show that sexual assault was part of the atrocities-filled rampage by Hamas and other Gaza terrorists who killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took more than 240 hostages that day.

Israel Hayom recently interviewed the women working to collect testimony and preserve evidence of the horrific sexual violence from that day.

One deeply distressing photo captured a female corpse defiled by dozens of nails pierced through her thighs and genital region.

Israeli military footage displayed two deceased female IDF soldiers who underwent apparent fatal gunshots directly to their vaginas.

A witness informed colleagues that one Hamas fighter raped an Israeli woman while another severed the victim’s breast.

The group Physicians for Human Rights Israel published an initial assessment in November.

“What we know for sure is that it was more than just one case and it was widespread, in that this happened in more than one location and more than a handful of times,” said Hadas Ziv, policy and ethics director for the organization.

MOST READ
1
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
2
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
3
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
4
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
5
CARTOON: Ready for the junk yard
CARTOON: Ready for the junk yard
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 ...
Police: Fight over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills sister
The Associated Press

A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.

FILE- The U.S. Treasury Department building is shown at dusk in Washington on June 6, 2019. (AP ...
US sanctions money network tied to Yemen Houthi rebels
By Fatima Hussein The Associated Press

Included in the sanctions are the head of a financial intermediary in Sana’a, Yemen, along with three exchange houses in Yemen and Turkey.

Israeli soldier Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, wounded in the war with Hamas, sits in his room at Sheb ...
Number of wounded Israeli soldiers is mounting
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israel’s Defense Ministry says roughly 3,000 members of the country’s security forces have been wounded since Hamas terrorists stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Gad Haggai and Judih Lynne Weinstein, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Around 150 members ...
Hard-hit kibbutz announces death of American hostage
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

The death of Judith Weinstein was announced days after her husband, Gad Haggai, was also declared dead.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard takes the stand during the trial of her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, No ...
National tabloid figure Gypsy Rose Blanchard out of prison
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was released on parole, had persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother, who had forced her to pretend she was seriously ill.

More stories
New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas
New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas
Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israelis ‘appalling’
Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israelis ‘appalling’
Clinton, others demand condemnation of Hamas’ use of sexual violence
Clinton, others demand condemnation of Hamas’ use of sexual violence
Hard-hit kibbutz announces death of American hostage
Hard-hit kibbutz announces death of American hostage
Families of Americans held by Hamas describe their anguish
Families of Americans held by Hamas describe their anguish
Israeli-American national killed by Hamas on Oct. 7
Israeli-American national killed by Hamas on Oct. 7