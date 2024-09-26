96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Newsmax, voting technology firm reach deal in ’20 election defamation case

A settlement has been reached in a defamation lawsuit pitting an electronic voting machine manu ...
A settlement has been reached in a defamation lawsuit pitting an electronic voting machine manufacturer targeted by allies of former President Donald Trump against a conservative news outlet that aired accusations of vote manipulation in the 2020 election. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, facing criminal threats charges, appears in the court ...
‘Your life is in danger’: Suge Knight warns Diddy in prison interview
FILE - Howitzer shells are shown in production at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranto ...
Government: US economy grew at a solid 3% rate last quarter
This July 29, 2017 photo shows Devils Tower in northeastern Wyoming. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Devils Tower climber dies, partner left stranded
A damaged house that was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, near Safed, northern Israel, on We ...
Israel tells its troops to prepare for a possible ground operation in Lebanon
The Associated Press
September 26, 2024 - 1:00 pm
 

WILMINGTON, Del. — A settlement has been reached in a defamation lawsuit pitting an electronic voting machine manufacturer targeted by allies of former President Donald Trump against a conservative news outlet that aired accusations of vote manipulation in the 2020 election.

Newsmax on Thursday confirmed a deal had been reached but further details were not disclosed. Smartmatic, the voting machine company, has claimed that Newsmax program hosts and guests made false and defamatory statements in November and December 2020 implying that Smartmatic participated in rigging the results and that its software was used to switch votes.

Newsmax argued that it was simply reporting on newsworthy allegations being made by Trump and his supporters, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and conservative attorney Sidney Powell.

The Delaware lawsuit, which takes issue with Newsmax reports over a five-week period in late 2020, is one of several stemming from reports by conservative news outlets following the election.

Smartmatic also is suing Fox News for defamation in New York and recently settled a lawsuit in the District of Columbia against the One America News Network, another conservative outlet.

Dominion Voting Systems similarly filed several defamation lawsuits against those who spread conspiracy theories blaming its election equipment for Trump’s loss. Last year, in a case presided over by Davis, Fox News settled with Dominion for $787 million.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Howitzer shells are shown in production at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranto ...
Government: US economy grew at a solid 3% rate last quarter
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The third and final GDP estimate for the April-June quarter included figures showing that inflation continues to ease, to just above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

This July 29, 2017 photo shows Devils Tower in northeastern Wyoming. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Devils Tower climber dies, partner left stranded
The Associated Press

A climber fell to his death while rappelling down Devils Tower, leaving his partner stranded on the face of the geological formation.

Lebanese citizens who fled on the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, sit ...
Israel bombards Hezbollah as conflict widens
By Abby Sewell and Natalie Melzer The Associated Press

The Israeli military said it killed a top Hezbollah commander Tuesday as part of an aerial barrage that has prompted thousands in southern Lebanon to seek refuge from the widening conflict.

MORE STORIES