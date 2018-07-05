Newsrooms observe moment of silence for Maryland shooting victims

Newsrooms across the country have observed a moment of silence for the five employees of a Maryland newspaper who were killed a week ago in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

Colleen Joseph prays over the crosses at a makeshift memorial at the scene outside the office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Jarrod Ramos is charged with murder after police say he opened fire Thursday at the newspaper. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., on Friday, June 29, 2018, in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and killed in a newsroom attack. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

Current and former Capital Gazette staff members march in the Annapolis 4th of July parade in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (Jay Reed/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

The Baltimore Sun Media Group was observing a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m. Thursday at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore and Carroll County. That’s when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newspaper with a shotgun last week.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join them.

Before the remembrance, photographer Paul W. Gillespie tweeted an image from the staff’s temporary newsroom showing a banner bearing the name of the paper. He said the banner that journalists marched within Annapolis’ Fourth of July parade made it “feel a bit more like home.”