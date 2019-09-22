86°F
NH city reports a dozen spice overdoses in a few hours

The Associated Press
September 22, 2019 - 12:32 pm
 

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester firefighters say they were overwhelmed with calls for overdoses this weekend, many involving the synthetic marijuana product known as spice.

District Chief Henry Martineau told WMUR-TV that the first calls started coming in around 8 a.m. Saturday, and the number increased to a dozen in just a few hours. He says such calls are spreading the department thin.

Several of the overdoses happened at the New Horizons Shelter. An official there says spice has recently become a problem at the shelter. Chief Strategy Officer Cathy Khun thanked police and emergency responders, and said it will take multiple partners to tackle what she called a public health crisis.

