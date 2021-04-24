69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Night of chaos in Israel results in dozens of arrests, wounded police

The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 - 11:01 pm
 
Israeli Border Police patrol the Old City of Jerusalem as worshippers arrive for Friday prayers ...
Israeli Border Police patrol the Old City of Jerusalem as worshippers arrive for Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

JERUSALEM — Israeli police said 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in a night of chaos in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby.

Tensions have spiked in recent days in Jerusalem, which has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. Residents braced for possible further unrest as police stepped up security and the U.S. Embassy appealed for calm.

In what seemed a retaliation for the incidents in Jerusalem, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired at least 10 rockets toward Israel late Friday and early Saturday in the worst cross-border flare-up in months. Some of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses and others fell near the Gaza frontier. The Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine claimed responsibility for some of the rocket fire and Hamas’ armed wing warned Israel “not to test” its patience.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people challenged nightly curfews imposed by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to curb the coronavirus outbreak and took to the streets in an act of solidarity with fellow Palestinians in Jerusalem.

There were concerns the violence could reignite following Friday prayers at a major holy site in Jerusalem, but thousands of worshippers dispersed peacefully after Muslim religious leaders called for restraint. The Islamic militant group Hamas meanwhile staged demonstrations across Gaza reiterating its support for armed struggle.

But late Friday, dozens of Palestinians marched toward an entrance to the walled Old City of Jerusalem and clashed with Israeli police, which said the protesters had thrown stones and other items at officers. Six Palestinians were injured with two hospitalized.

Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The tensions began when police placed barricades outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate, where Muslims traditionally gather to enjoy the evening after the daytime fast.

Late Thursday, hundreds of Palestinians hurled stones and bottles at police, who fired a water cannon and stun grenades to disperse them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in the melee.

Meanwhile, a far-right Jewish group known as Lahava led a march of hundreds of protesters chanting “Arabs get out!” toward the Damascus Gate. The show of force came in response to videos circulated on TikTok showing Palestinians slapping religious Jews at random. Other videos made in response to them appear to show Jews assaulting Arabs.

Police used metal barricades to halt the far-right protesters a few hundred meters (yards) from Damascus Gate. Later, they used water cannon, stun grenades and mounted police to push them back toward mostly Jewish west Jerusalem.

Videos circulated online showed smaller clashes and fires elsewhere in the city. One video showed what appeared to be a group of Palestinians beating an ultra-Orthodox Jew near Damascus Gate. They could be seen punching, kicking and throwing him to the ground before police chased them off.

The police statement did not specify whether those arrested were Palestinian or Jewish and did not refer to any specific instances of violence. The police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized by most of the international community. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Its fate has been one of the most divisive issues in the peace process, which ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

The U.S. Embassy said it was “deeply concerned” about the violence in recent days. “We hope all responsible voices will promote an end to incitement, a return to calm, and respect for the safety and dignity of everyone in Jerusalem,” it said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians attended weekly prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, condemned the “police and settlers’ attack on Palestinians in Jerusalem” in his Friday sermon. But he called on worshippers to remain calm and not to give the other side an excuse to storm the compound. They dispersed peacefully after prayers and there were no immediate reports of unrest.

The sprawling hilltop compound has seen clashes on a number of occasions over the years and was the epicenter of the 2000 Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas staged dozens of protests across the territory expressing solidarity with Muslim worshippers in Jerusalem.

Addressing the protesters, senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Zahar condemned the decision of some Arab states to normalize relations with Israel last year and lashed out at the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank for continuing its security coordination with Israel.

“After a long series of protests and demonstrations, we have reached the conclusion that without weapons, we cannot liberate our land, protect our holy sites, bringing back our people to their land or maintain our dignity,” he said.

MOST READ
1
‘I hope he went quick,’ says friend who found Daniel Halseth’s body
‘I hope he went quick,’ says friend who found Daniel Halseth’s body
2
Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again
Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again
3
Las Vegas isn’t the only Nevada housing market going bonkers
Las Vegas isn’t the only Nevada housing market going bonkers
4
Take an exclusive look inside the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters
Take an exclusive look inside the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters
5
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kenne ...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts with recycled rocket and capsule
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

National Guard members, assisting with processing COVID-19 deaths, place bodies into temporary ...
California moves from worst to first in coronavirus infections
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.

Luke Walker, 9, a grandnephew of Allan Ansdell Jr., owner and president of Adventure City amuse ...
California theme park restarts after coronavirus closure
By Jae C. Hong The Associated Press

It was an all-hands-on-deck family affair when Adventure City finally reopened in California after being shuttered for 403 days because of the pandemic.

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a hiring sign is displayed outside of McDonald's in Buffalo ...
US jobless claims fall to pandemic low of 547K
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications declined 39,000 from a revised 586,000 a week earlier.

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the ...
China, Russia join US vowing emission cuts at summit
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

His commitment to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52 percent by 2030 will come at the launch Thursday of an all-virtual climate summit for 40 world leaders.

Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. Nugent revealed he was in ...
Pandemic-denier Ted Nugent tests positive for COVID
The Associated Press

Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.”

In this March 11, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden holds up his face mask as he speaks abo ...
Hitting 200M vaccine milestone, Biden to push shots for all
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Maximizing the number of Americans vaccinated in the coming months is critical for the White House, which is aiming to restore a semblance of normalcy around the July Fourth holiday and even more so by the beginning of the next school year.