NJ school bus driver charged in crash that killed 2

Authorities have charged the driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher earlier this month.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people and killing a student and a teacher, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people and killing two, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Emergency personnel examine a school bus after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people and killing a student and a teacher, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Seth Wenig/AP)

A school bus overturned after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people and killing two, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Chrissy Oleszek via AP)

They say 77-year-old Hudy Muldrow Sr. has been charged with death by auto.

Investigators say he tried to merge onto Interstate 80 in Mount Olive and then turned sharply toward a U-turn area on May 17. The bus and a dump truck then collided, killing 10-year-old fifth-grader Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson.

More than 40 others were injured in the accident.

State police say a Muldrow would be taken into custody Thursday. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.