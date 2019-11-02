65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

No arrests in California Halloween shooting that killed 5

By Stefanie Dazio and Daisy Nguyen The Associated Press
November 2, 2019 - 10:08 am
 

ORINDA, Calif. — A woman who rented a San Francisco Bay Area home where five people were killed in a Halloween party shooting lied to her Airbnb host, saying she only needed a place to keep her family members away from wildfire smoke, according to people and a person with knowledge of the transaction.

Gunfire and chaos erupted as some 100 terrified partygoers fled the home Thursday night in Orinda, a quiet and wealthy suburb about 15 miles from San Francisco that has seen only two previous killings this century, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

No arrests had been made and there was no immediate word on a motive for the attack. Two guns were found at the property, authorities said.

Three people, all from the Bay Area, died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital, authorities initially said. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office identified them Friday evening as Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Ramon Hill Jr., 23; and Javin County, 29. The sheriff’s office identified a fifth victim, 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins of Vallejo and Hercules, late Friday night, saying she died at a hospital.

Taylor’s father, Omar Taylor Sr., said his son was hired to play music at the party.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” he told The East Bay Times .

Other people were wounded by gunshots or injured in the panic that followed, authorities said.

The party at the four-bedroom house apparently was advertised on social media as an “Airbnb mansion party.” One attendee said he was enjoying the music and watching people dance when he heard shots and people started running.

The screaming seemed to last forever, said Devan, who asked that his last name not be used because he feared for his safety.

“Everybody started running, scrambling,” he said. “People were just collapsing and friends were helping friends. It was a scary situation and then as everyone is panicking and stuff, there were more shots.”

Devan shot a video posted to Instagram that showed a wounded man on the ground and a police officer standing over him and a woman saying she needs to go to the hospital “because my hand’s been blown off.”

On Friday, police tape surrounded the block as people came to collect their cars and other belongings. One woman in tears told reporters the father of her child had been killed. She left before giving her name.

Romond Reynolds picked up the car of his son, 24-year-old Armani Reynolds, who he said was left comatose by the shooting.

“All I know is that he’s a victim and was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Reynolds said.

The four-bedroom home had been rented on Airbnb by a woman who told the owner her dozen family members had asthma and needed to escape smoke from a wildfire, the person with knowledge of the transaction told The Associated Press. A fire burning in Sonoma County about 60 miles north of Orinda earlier in the week fouled the air over a wide area.

The owner was suspicious of a one-night rental on Halloween and before agreeing reminded the renter that no parties were allowed, said the person with knowledge of the transaction, who was not authorized to publicly disclose the information and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

The owner, Michael Wang, said his wife reached out to the renter Thursday night after neighbors contacted them about the party. The renter said there were only a dozen people at the home but Wang said he could see more people on video from his doorbell camera.

“We called the police. They were on the way to go there to stop them, but before we got there the neighbor already sent us a message saying there was a shooting,” he told the Chronicle.

Neighbor Shahram Saki, 61, said in a phone interview that some fleeing partygoers hid in the bushes in his front yard and others begged to be let into his home.

“They were screaming for help. I told them, ‘You gotta get out of here,’” Saki said. “I was scared to death, anything could have happened.”

Orinda city documents show officials issued violations in March for exceeding the home’s maximum occupancy and illegal parking. City Manager Steve Salomon said the homeowner had resolved previous complaints lodged in February over occupancy and noise and in July over overflowing trash.

Orinda, with a population of about 20,000, requires short-term rental hosts to register with the city annually and pay an occupancy tax. The maximum occupancy is 13 people.

Airbnb is “urgently investigating” what happened, spokesman Ben Breit said in an email.

Airbnb has banned the renter from its platform and the home has been removed as a listing, he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the ...
UAW president taking leave amid federal corruption probe
The Associated Press

he United Auto Workers announced Saturday that President Gary Jones is taking a paid leave of absence amid a federal investigation of corruption within the union.

In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump smiles during a news conference at th ...
Donald Trump to set aside politics, take in UFC card
By Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

Donald Trump is set to return to his hometown of New York City to attend a high-profile UFC match at Madison Square Garden.

Commuters drive into downtown Los Angeles as the sun rises along Interstate 5 in 2018. (Richard ...
Most Americans dislike twice-a-year time flops, poll says
By Tom Davies The Associated Press

Most people across the country will see their clocks roll back an hour this weekend as nearly eight months of daylight saving time come to an end. It is part of a twice-a-year ritual that most want to stop.

In this Oct. 17, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke ...
Beto O’Rourke drops 2020 presidential bid
The Associated Press

Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, announced Friday that he was ending his Democratic presidential campaign.

(Getty Images)
8-foot python fatally strangled Indiana woman, autopsy shows
The Associated Press

State Police said the autopsy found that 36-year-old Laura Hurst’s cause of death was “asphyxiation due to strangulation by a snake.” Those findings are pending a final toxicology report.

A police supervisor and officer stand inside a cell phone store in the 3700 block of West 26th ...
Trick-or-treater, 7, critically injured in Chicago shooting
The Associated Press

The shooting occurred early Halloween evening as the girl was walking with her family and other trick-or-treaters along a street in the Little Village neighborhood.

Strong, dry winds send embers flying as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on T ...
Dozens of schools shuttered as Ventura County fire grows
The Associated Press

A brush fire north of Los Angeles quickly grew to more than 11 square miles even as calmer weather allowed crews to increase containment on wildfires elsewhere in the state.