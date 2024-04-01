57°F
Nation and World

No big winners April Fool’s Day $1B Powerball; jackpot rises to $1.09B

The Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion for Monday, April 1, 2024, Not an April Fool's joke. (AP ...
The Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion for Monday, April 1, 2024, Not an April Fool's joke. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan grimaces during a joint press conference wi ...
US pushes alternatives to Rafah invasion in Hamas war talks with Israel
Members of Houthi security forces stand guard during a march in the capital Sanaa on March 15, ...
U.S. military says it destroyed Houthi drones over Red Sea, Yemen
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during the Club Golf Aw ...
Trump post $175M bond to avert asset seizure during NY appeal; gag order expanded
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Al Shifa hospital and ...
Israel’s military withdraw from Shifa Hospital
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2024 - 9:27 pm

April Fool’s Day was not kind to any Powerball player Monday night.

The winning numbers were 19-24-40-42-56 and a Powerball of 23. Nary a ticket had those numbers.

The Monday evening Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, rising from an estimated $975 million after there was no winner on Saturday.

The Wednesday drawing will be worth on estimated $1.09 billion or $527.3 million if the winner takes all the cash at once.

Five tickets match all five regular numbers to win $1 million each.

It has been three months since a player in Michigan had all the correct numbers to win $824 million on Jan. 1.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won last Tuesday by a player in New Jersey for $1.13 billion.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

