No big winners April Fool’s Day $1B Powerball; jackpot rises to $1.09B

The Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion for Monday, April 1, 2024, Not an April Fool's joke. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

April Fool’s Day was not kind to any Powerball player Monday night.

The winning numbers were 19-24-40-42-56 and a Powerball of 23. Nary a ticket had those numbers.

The Monday evening Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, rising from an estimated $975 million after there was no winner on Saturday.

The Wednesday drawing will be worth on estimated $1.09 billion or $527.3 million if the winner takes all the cash at once.

Five tickets match all five regular numbers to win $1 million each.

It has been three months since a player in Michigan had all the correct numbers to win $824 million on Jan. 1.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won last Tuesday by a player in New Jersey for $1.13 billion.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.