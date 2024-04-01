No big winners April Fool’s Day $1B Powerball; jackpot rises to $1.09B
It has been three months since a Powerball ticket had all the correct numbers to win $824 million on Jan. 1 in Michigan.
April Fool’s Day was not kind to any Powerball player Monday night.
The winning numbers were 19-24-40-42-56 and a Powerball of 23. Nary a ticket had those numbers.
The Monday evening Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, rising from an estimated $975 million after there was no winner on Saturday.
The Wednesday drawing will be worth on estimated $1.09 billion or $527.3 million if the winner takes all the cash at once.
Five tickets match all five regular numbers to win $1 million each.
The Mega Millions jackpot was won last Tuesday by a player in New Jersey for $1.13 billion.
