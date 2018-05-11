No evidence of shooting at California school, officials say

Officials say there’s no evidence of a shooting at an elementary school in the California city of Palmdale.

(Thinkstock)

PALMDALE, Calif. — Officials say there’s no evidence of a shooting at an elementary school in the California city of Palmdale.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department said on Twitter Friday morning that the school has been searched and cleared.

Officials also said someone had called to report shots were fired in the vicinity of Manzanita Elementary School.

The sheriff’s department says deputies searched the school and found no evidence of a crime.

A person was detained after deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun at Highland High School, which is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) away.

Palmdale is north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley.