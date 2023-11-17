67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

No evidence yet to support hate crime charge in death of pro-Israel protester

By John Antczak and Julie Watson The Associated Press
November 17, 2023 - 2:37 pm
 
In this photo provided by JLTV, Paul Kessler attends a demonstration in Thousand Oaks, Calif., ...
In this photo provided by JLTV, Paul Kessler attends a demonstration in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. California authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war. (JLTV via AP, File)
Elena Colombo chalks a Star of David amongst flowers and candles left at a makeshift shrine pla ...
Elena Colombo chalks a Star of David amongst flowers and candles left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a demonstrator Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. California authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff takes questions as Chief Medical examiner Ventura, Dr. Chris ...
Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff takes questions as Chief Medical examiner Ventura, Dr. Christopher Young, looks on during a news conference at the Ventura Sheriff's East County Station in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. California authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Flowers and candles are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontatio ...
Flowers and candles are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a demonstrator, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Paul Kessler, 69, died at a hospital on Monday from a head injury after witnesses reported he was involved in a "physical altercation" during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations at an intersection in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Flowers and flags are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation ...
Flowers and flags are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a demonstrator Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Paul Kessler, 69, died at a hospital on Monday from a head injury after witnesses reported he was involved in a "physical altercation" during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations at an intersection in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES — California authorities said Friday they have not ruled out that a hate crime was committed in the death of a pro-Israel demonstrator following a confrontation with a college professor but so far the evidence only supports the charges of involuntary manslaughter and battery.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said his office charged Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, with those two offenses in the death of Paul Kessler, 69, after reviewing over 600 pieces of evidence and interviewing more than 60 witnesses.

“We were not pre-committed to any specific outcome or even criminal culpability, and we never treated the fact that criminal charges would be a forgone conclusion,” he said.

The two men got into a physical altercation Nov. 5 during protests over the Israel-Hamas war, and Kessler fell back and hit his head on the ground, which caused the fatal injuries, authorities have said. He died the next day.

Kessler was among pro-Israel demonstrators who showed up at an event that started as a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles.

Nasarenko said investigators are working to determine whether the altercation was “accompanied by specific statements or words that demonstrate an antipathy, a hatred, towards a specific group.” He added: “We don’t have that at this point.”

Alnaji was arrested at 7:40 a.m. Thursday at his Moorpark home without incident, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryoff said. A man who answered the phone Thursday at a number listed for Alnaji said he did not want to comment. He did not give his name.

He was scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday on the two charges, each of which is accompanied by a special allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury, which means he could be eligible for prison if convicted.

Authorities have said Kessler had non-fatal injuries to the left side of his face, but they have not specified what caused them or the fall.

They gave no details Friday as to what took place before the fall.

“In filing these charges we relied on new physical and forensic evidence as well as findings regarding the injuries to the left side of Paul Kessler’s face,” Nasarenko said.

“We were able to take video as well as digital footage, put it together and establish a clear sequence of events leading up to the confrontation,” he said. “These new pieces of evidence, as well as the technology that we utilized, has permitted our office to file these criminal charges.”

According to the sheriff, Alnaji stayed when Kessler was injured and told deputies he had called 911. Before his arrest he had been briefly detained for questioning and his home was searched.

Alnaji, a professor of computer science at Moorpark College, had espoused pro-Palestinian views on his Facebook page and other social media accounts, many of which have since been taken down, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The district attorney said he met with Kessler’s family and that they wanted privacy. He said Kessler had worked in medical sales for decades, taught sales and marketing at colleges and was a pilot. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years and a son.

The district attorney thanked local Muslim and Jewish leaders for not inflaming the situation with tensions rising across the country over the war.

“Throughout the last 12 days, the community of Muslim and Jewish leaders have shown restraint,” he said. “Their comments have been measured. The respect for the criminal process has become well known. They trusted in law enforcement to arrive at this point.”

———

Watson reported from San Diego.

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
2
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
3
First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice called ‘disappointing’ — PHOTOS
First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice called ‘disappointing’ — PHOTOS
4
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
5
CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker
CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this image provided courtesy of the family by Abbey Onn, Ofer Kalderon, left, and his son Er ...
‘Bring them home’: As battle for Gaza rages, hostage families wait with trepidation
By Danica Kirka and Sam McNeil The Associated Press

Abbey Onn lost her aunt and a young cousin when Hamas terrorists rampaged through Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. Now Onn is worried about what will happen to three other family members taken hostage that day as Israel pounds Gaza City in a bid to end Hamas’ control of the Gaza Strip.

Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Mini ...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Advertisers are fleeing social media platform X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the site in general, with billionaire owner Elon Musk inflaming tensions with his own tweets endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Dr. George Tanaka, left, an eye surgeon, joins demonstrators as they shut down the San Francisc ...
Cease-fire demonstrators disruptive on both sides of US
By Janie Har The Associated Press

Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked bridges on both sides of the United States on Thursday, including a major span into San Francisco during a global trade summit involving President Joe Biden and other world leaders.

In this image taken from video released by Israeli Defense Forces, Thursday, Nov 16, 2023, Isra ...
Body of hostage found near Shifa Hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery and Lee Keath The Associated Press

Israeli troops for a second day searched Shifa Hospital for traces of Hamas. They displayed what they said were a tunnel entrance and weapons found inside the compound.

More stories
Suspect arrested in death of Jewish demonstrator in California
Suspect arrested in death of Jewish demonstrator in California
Jewish man dies after confrontation during California demonstrations
Jewish man dies after confrontation during California demonstrations
A divide over the Israel-Hamas war flares at UC Berkeley Law
A divide over the Israel-Hamas war flares at UC Berkeley Law
Columbia, Cornell and other colleges face U.S. inquiries over alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia
Columbia, Cornell and other colleges face U.S. inquiries over alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia
March for Israel brings thousands to DC to denounce antisemitism
March for Israel brings thousands to DC to denounce antisemitism
European cities see rallies against rising antisemitism, Gaza strikes
European cities see rallies against rising antisemitism, Gaza strikes