No injuries reported as flight from Las Vegas slides off taxiway in Baltimore

A Spirit airliner from Las Vegas skidded off a taxiway in Baltimore early Thursday.

A Spirit Airlines Flight 696 from Las Vegas sits in the snow-covered grass at BWI Marshall Airport at about 6:18 a.m. EST Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. There were 111 passengers as the flight landed safely and without incident before sliding off a taxiway. (WJLA)

Passengers from Spirit Flight 696 are helped down the ramp after the plane from Las Vegas skidded off a taxiway at BWI Marshall Airport on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (WJLA)

Spirit Airlines Flight 696 arrived at BWI Marshall Airport at about 6:18 a.m. EST. There were 111 passengers as the plane landed without incident.

Field Sutton, manager of media relations for Spirit, said the incident did not happen on a runway and no one was injured.

“After safely landing and entering the taxiway this morning, the nose wheel of Spirit Airlines flight 696 slowly slid onto the grass while turning a corner and taxiing to the gate,” Sutton said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “All 111 Guests and Team Members are safe and were transported by bus to the terminal.”

Officials say the BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene.

A major snowstorm in the Northeast has dropped more than 3 feet of snow in some places.

