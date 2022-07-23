102°F
No jackpot winner in $660M Mega Millions drawing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2022 - 8:46 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2022 - 9:56 pm
A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play ...
A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million Thursday, July 21, 2022, giving players a shot at the nation's ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night's drawing has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Nobody won the $660 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday night. Three tickets did match five numbers.

The next drawing on Tuesday evening will be worth an estimated $790 million.

Four ticketholders in the 45-state drawing matched five of the six numbers, which were 14-40-60-64-66 with a Megaball of 16. The multiplier is 3x.

Three of those had the multiplier and won $3 million each. Those tickets were drawn in Delaware, New Jersey and New York. The other ticket to win $1 million was from Virginia.

Mega Millions officials on Thursday raised the grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s ninth largest jackpot.

There hasn’t been a winner of the jackpot in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers allowed the jackpot to grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning remained the same — a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $388 million.

Lottery tickets are not sold in Nevada.

In recent years, thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Also, various locations in northwest Arizona, including Bullhead City and White Hills, sell Mega Millions tickets.

