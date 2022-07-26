No jackpot winner in $830M Mega Millions drawing

The next drawing on Friday evening will be worth an estimated $1.025 billion.

A Mega Millions lottery ticket is seen in a grocery store, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The payoff for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $810 million, the nation's fourth-largest jackpot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A lottery ticket vending machine in a convenience store, July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, July 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

Nobody won the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The next drawing on Friday evening will be worth an estimated $1.025 billion.

The winning numbers were: 7-29-60-63-66 and Megaball 15. The multiplier was 3x. One California ticketholder (sold at the Country Store in Baker) in the 45-state drawing matched five of the six numbers. That ticket is worth about $2.9 million, according to the California Lottery.

There hasn’t been a winner of the jackpot in three months. Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning remained the same — a staggering 1 in 302.5 million (as of Tuesday night).

Surge in sales

National Mega Millions sales rose from $116 million for the July 19 drawing to $172.1 million for the July 22 drawing, according to Marie Kilbane, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Lottery Commission. And with all the attention on Tuesday’s giant prize, lottery officials expected sales to climb to $262.1 million for the drawing.

The additional ticket purchases mean that while 23% of all number combinations were covered for the July 22 drawing, about 33% will be covered for Tuesday’s.

The last time someone beat the staggering odds and won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15, when a Tennessee player matched all six numbers and snagged a $20 million prize.

Since then there have been 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner, allowing the prize to grow week after week.

Buying lots of tickets

Although someone theoretically could buy all the 302.5 million possible number combinations, in practice it would be nearly impossible and would likely be a financial flop.

That’s because even after coming up with more than $600 million to buy all those $2 tickets, a team of people would need to somehow coordinate their request of each number combination and payment. Considering the hundreds of millions of options, it would be a staggering chore.

Even if someone accomplished that task, keep in mind that the advertised $830 million prize is for the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Nearly everyone opts for cash, which for Tuesday’s drawing would be $487.9 million, of which about one-third would go toward federal taxes with possibly more for state taxes, depending on where the buyer lived.

After all that, there is a chance that some of the countless people who also plunk down a few bucks for a ticket could hit the winning numbers, meaning the potential jackpot would be divided in half or in thirds.

Winless streaks have gone longer in the past, with the record being a 36-roll run that ended Jan. 22, 2021, with a $1.05 billion Mega Millions payout in Michigan. That was the third-largest prize ever won.

The biggest was a gargantuan $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016 by three players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

No lotto in Nevada

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

Lottery tickets are not sold in Nevada.

In recent years, thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Also, various locations in northwest Arizona, including Bullhead City and White Hills, sell Mega Millions tickets.

— The Review-Journal contributed to this report.