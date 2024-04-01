No joke: April Fool’s Day Powerball jackpot is $1B
It has been three months since a Powerball ticket had all the correct numbers to win $824 million on Jan. 1 in Michigan.
It’s not an April Fool’s Day joke.
The Monday evening Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, rising from an estimated $975 million after there was no winner on Saturday.
The all-cash prize is $483.8 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot was won last Tuesday by a player in New Jersey for $1.13 billion.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
