Nation and World

No joke: April Fool’s Day Powerball jackpot is $1B

The Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion for Monday, April 1, 2024, Not an April Fool's joke. (AP ...
The Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion for Monday, April 1, 2024, Not an April Fool's joke. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 2:06 pm
 

It’s not an April Fool’s Day joke.

The Monday evening Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, rising from an estimated $975 million after there was no winner on Saturday.

The all-cash prize is $483.8 million.

It has been three months since a player in Michigan had all the correct numbers to win $824 million on Jan. 1.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won last Tuesday by a player in New Jersey for $1.13 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

