Nation and World

No late Christmas gift: Powerball rolls over to $416M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2021 - 11:37 pm
 
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Sto ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The next Powerball drawing will be worth an estimated $416 million after nobody matched the winning numbers drawn Christmas night.

The jackpot had reached an estimated $400 million. The winning numbers were 27-29-45-55-58 with a Powerball of 2.

A drawing will be held Monday night.

A jackpot was last won Oct. 4 when a ticket sold in Morro Bay, California, was worth $699.8 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

