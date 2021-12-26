No late Christmas gift: Powerball rolls over to $416M
The next Powerball drawing will be worth an estimated $416 million after nobody matched the winning numbers drawn Christmas night.
The jackpot had reached an estimated $400 million. The winning numbers were 27-29-45-55-58 with a Powerball of 2.
A drawing will be held Monday night.
A jackpot was last won Oct. 4 when a ticket sold in Morro Bay, California, was worth $699.8 million.
