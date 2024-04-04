No luck: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.23 billion
Nobody has won the jackpot since Jan. 1 in Michigan when a single ticket was worth $842 million.
The Powerball jackpot eluded all players Wednesday for $1.09 billion.
Saturday’s jackpot now rises to an estimated $1.23 billion or $595.1 million for the all-cash option.
The winning numbers were 11-38-41-62-65 and a Powerball of 15. The multiplier was 3x.
Nine tickets matched all five regular numbers to win $1 million each. Two were sold in California.
