No luck: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.23 billion

Nobody has won the jackpot since Jan. 1 in Michigan when a single ticket was worth $842 million.

(The Associated Press)

The Powerball jackpot eluded all players Wednesday for $1.09 billion.

Saturday’s jackpot now rises to an estimated $1.23 billion or $595.1 million for the all-cash option.

The winning numbers were 11-38-41-62-65 and a Powerball of 15. The multiplier was 3x.

Nine tickets matched all five regular numbers to win $1 million each. Two were sold in California.

Nobody has won the jackpot since Jan. 1 in Michigan when a single ticket claimed $842 million.

