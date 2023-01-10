No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $1.35B

The only larger Mega Millions jackpots have been the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and $1.33 billion winning ticket in Illinois in July.

A Mega Millions lottery slip is displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Mega Millions lottery slips are displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Mega Million cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

No one won the grand prize of $1.1 billion in Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, which now grows to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing, the California Lottery reported.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

Earlier story

The grand prize is now the third-largest in U.S. history after 25 straight drawings without a winner, which has allowed the prize to repeatedly roll over.

The game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million are designed to create massive jackpots drawing more players.

The $1.1 billion jackpot would be paid out through an annuity over 29 years. Players who prefer money up front can opt for the cash payout that currently stands at an estimated $568.7 million, though more than a third of that would typically go to federal and possibly state taxes.

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than the estimated $1.1 billion opportunity Tuesday have been the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and $1.33 billion winning ticket in Illinois in July, Mega Millions said.

Not in Nevada

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is not played in Nevada. Area players must buy tickets in Arizona or California.