84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

No Mega Millions winner, jackpot soars to $1.25B

The Associated Press
August 1, 2023 - 1:41 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2023 - 9:45 pm
The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesda ...
The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

New month, same old rollover.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.25 billion after no ticket drawn Tuesday night matched the winning numbers.

The winning numbers were: 8-24-30-45-61 and a Mega Ball of 12. The next drawing is Friday.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to roll over again and again until it reached its status as the sixth-largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night’s drawing was the 30th since someone last won the jackpot.

The drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better.

Tuesday’s $1.1 billion jackpot was for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would have received an estimated $550.2 million.

Winners are subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Tickets cost $2 and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

— The Review-Journal contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
2
Raiders sign quarterback
Raiders sign quarterback
3
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
4
What’s next for The Sphere? Here’s a peek into the future
What’s next for The Sphere? Here’s a peek into the future
5
Mansion south of Summerlin for sale, and you won’t believe the price
Mansion south of Summerlin for sale, and you won’t believe the price
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Veteran singer Tony Bennett displays his two Grammy's backstage at the Shrine Auditorium ...
Tony Bennett, legendary American singer and artist, dies at 96
By Charles J. Gans The Associated Press

He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s — and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

More stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $910M
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $910M
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $720M, among highest in game’s history
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $720M, among highest in game’s history
Now $1.05B: No tickets match Mega Millions numbers
Now $1.05B: No tickets match Mega Millions numbers
No winner for Mega Millions, jackpot grows to $820M
No winner for Mega Millions, jackpot grows to $820M
$1 billion! Powerball prize grows, one of largest in US history
$1 billion! Powerball prize grows, one of largest in US history
No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday
No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday