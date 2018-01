A Pennsylvania man is taking an unusual approach to clearing snow from his property.

Man creates snow plow out of TV box, lawnmower

KYW-TV reports Jonathan Schill attached a 50-inch television box to his riding lawnmower earlier this week to create his own snow plow.

Schill’s fiancee, Kaitlynn Toporzycki, says the box gets the job done.